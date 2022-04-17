A home off Kenai Way in North Pole caught fire Friday afternoon, according to fire department officials.
Firefighters responded to 2690 Kenai Way around 3:20 p.m., where crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic, according to Kyle Fagerstrom, a lieutenant with the North Pole Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The blaze was quickly contained but fire personnel remained on scene for nearly four hours, according to data from PulsePoint. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The home underwent significant damage and the Red Cross is assisting three people, six pets and a box of baby chicks displaced from the fire, said Fagerstrom.
North Star Volunteer Fire Department, Eielson Fire Department, Fort Wainwright Fire Department provided mutual aid to the blaze, the North Pole Fire Department said in a social media post.