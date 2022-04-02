An eclectic crowd of well over 100 guests graced Oehring Auditorium at North Pole High School on Thursday night for the Third Annual Poetry Slam. Boys in their baseball practice gear, choir students dressed in their Sunday best, single students and rows of whole families, freshman through seniors, and even some alumni were there to hear original poetry by students and staff.
The slam is organized by long-time North Pole teacher Mary McFetridge of the English Language Arts Department. From the judging panel to the ushers and the emcees to the performers, McFetridge invited students and adults to be a part of the one-of-a-kind event.
North Pole High possesses a strong love of poetry. The school has participated in 13 consecutive Poetry Out Loud contests, which is a national program that starts at the classroom level and moves up to grade, school, district and national levels. Right before spring break, North Pole junior Madelynne Brehmer earned runner-up honors at the state contest, which was held virtually this year. While POL exclusively focuses on published poetry, the spring slam is all about engaging students with their own originally written poems. McFetridge comes up with a theme to inspire students to write from their hearts. This year’s theme was “Unmasked, Daily Tasks, and Hope Unabashed.”
“I am overwhelmed with the courage of the students to be that genuine and raw in front of a packed house,” McFetridge said. “They blow me away.”
Moved by words
Logan Fischer, a junior, wrote a light-hearted poem called “Spitting Gas” about crazy gas prices and how it’s hard for a young guy out there trying to get around. About the contest he said, “I decided to do the slam for extra credit and because I missed all the stress and the buildup from doing the school musical.” Last month, Fischer played the part of Gaston in the school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” He and several other slammers performed four packed shows and loved the opportunity to get back up on stage.
Assistant principal John Sassman shared a poem that was written by students. “I went around and asked random students random questions, and it became this poem” he said. The poem spoke of future goals and daily struggles, captured by the line: “I worry when I have too much work to do and not enough time. I cry when I fail.”
“The Dream” in the “Unmasked” category was written and performed by Marty Goodwin, a junior. Her line: “When I walk into this building, the walls tell me to grow up” resonated across the auditorium as the crowd showed their appreciation with muted snaps so as to not distract the speaker. Goodwin has performed in previous school slams and in the fall event Poetry Out Loud.
“The adrenaline rush for both events is similar, but when you share your own work it’s more nerve-racking. That’s your baby,” Goodwin said.
Intermissions included group karaoke hosted by the school’s choir director, MaryCatherine Moroney, and concessions in the commons. The senior class sold drinks for their graduation, and students made baked goods to raise money for thetrevorproject.org. This past week NPHS has held a penny drive to collect funds for Alaska Suicide Prevention. The Trevor Project specifically focuses on, “suicide prevention and crisis intervention for young LGBTQ lives.”
Daily tasks
In the “Daily Tasks” category students contrasted what we see on the outside in everyday life versus what they were feeling on the inside. Caleb Boatman, a junior, talked about the monotony of his school day, workouts, and time at home; the final lines of his poem read: “Life may be a chore, but it’s a life I adore.” Sophomore Natalie Stumbo shared a poem about mental health with the poignant line, “All someone might need to find the road to recovery is a hug & a genuine grin.”
The first place winner for the “Unmasked” category and overall grand champion of the slam was senior Andrea Kirya. Her poem “Under the Mask” was inspired by her experiences during the pandemic. She talked about the struggle of wearing a metaphorical mask everyday as shown in the llines: “Only showing people what they wanted to see / The mask convinced me I was a liar / That if I dared take it off, my life would be over.” Her poem concluded with talking about starting again, from the bottom up. Kirya was able to put into words what so many young people felt during school closures and isolation over the past two years. When asked about her highlights from the evening she said, “I loved everything! This was my first time ever being in a poetry slam. It was all so good.”
The “Unmasked” category winners were April Vandeburg, third; Marty Goodwin, second; and Andrea Kirya, first. The “Daily Tasks” category winners were Natalie Stumbo, third; Emmy Jeruso, second; and Robbie Wheeler, first. The “Hope Unabashed” category winners were Melissa Farrell, third, Aiden Lormore, second; and Kaile Dellinger, first.
Each volunteer judge also selected their favorite performance. Joe Holt chose Keith Whisel; Sarah Dimmick chose Melissa Farrell; Martiza Jennings chose Derrick DeWilde; Chyra Sanderson chose Maria Mattox; Eric Olsen chose Mikenzie Cameron; Luke Meinert chose Andrew Carrier; and Michael Schaeffer chose Emmy Jeruso for “doing an Elvis shoutout in her poem.”
Principal Michelle Spillane said, “I feel very fortunate to be here and be a part of a place where we allow students to have a voice. Tonight we heard a lot of hope, a lot of pain, and possibilities for the future. I really appreciate Ms. McFetridge for bringing the whole school together for this.” As the school principal she had the honor of giving the Principal’s Award. She selected the poem “Day to Day” written and performed by senior Jonathan Ford. Spillane said, “It moved me because it talked about character, finding yourself, and moving forward. I see him everyday in the halls and he is making our school a better place.”
It was easy to see by all the snaps, smiles, tears, applause, hugs and high-fives that it was a special event that brought the North Pole community together. Junior student Aiden Lormore thanked everyone for coming. He recognized the other performers, the audience, and the judges because, “We wrote these poems for you.” One staff member observed how normal the whole night felt after having two years of canceled events and limited activities. Some students read from papers, some read from phones, but all shared from the heart.