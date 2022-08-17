Tragedy struck the family of a North Pole firefighter in the early hours of Aug. 9 when her mother’s home caught fire, according to the North Pole Fire Department.
Lt. Tanya Beckley was on the A-shift, or early morning shift, when the fire department responded to a mutual aid call from the North Star Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies.
“The family was alerted by smoke alarms and escaped the fire, but the home was heavily involved on the arrival of the fire crews,” the department stated in a brief post via its Facebook page.
North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heineken Monday night explained at a North Pole council meeting that the home was destroyed in the fire. Beckley’s mother and in-laws lived there.
“Thankfully everyone got out okay,” Heineken said. “But it [the home] was considered a total loss in the end.”
The residents managed to evacuate, along with two cats and one dog. A third cat unfortunately died in the fire.
The fire had reached the roof system before fire departments received the alert.
“She [Beckley] responded to her own family’s house being on fire,” Heineken said. “She conducted herself extremely professionally on scene … it can be really hard to maintain calm and do your job when it’s so close to home like that.”
Heineken said the Red Cross of Alaska, along with other organizations, are providing support for Beckley’s family, who lived in the home, while the insurance company sorts everything out.
“They’ve already had an outpouring of support from the fire service community and from the surrounding community as a whole,” Heineken said. “They are being taken care of very well.”
He added the department will continue to keep in contact with Beckley’s family to make sure “things don’t fall through the cracks.”