Housing shortage

Seeing a need for housing, Fairbanks City Council member Valerie Therrien proposed in 2021 a building tax exemption similar to what the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has passed within its military facilities zone.

The North Pole City Council pushed forward an agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to develop 36 acres of land for future housing just west of city limits.

The agreement will require North Pole to purchase the land for about $250,000 and then transfer ownership to AIDEA before any development can begin.

