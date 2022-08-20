The North Pole City Council pushed forward an agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to develop 36 acres of land for future housing just west of city limits.
The agreement will require North Pole to purchase the land for about $250,000 and then transfer ownership to AIDEA before any development can begin.
The agreement was approved in a 4-2 vote. Councilmembers Aino Welch and Santa Claus voted against the agreement over concerns about a number of uncertain factors; Councilmember David Skipps was absent.
The council had previously amended the agreement in an Aug. 1 executive session to have the agreement state initial infrastructure will include city water and sewer, streetlights and paved roads. Water service would be needed to solve the issue of groundwater contaminated by polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and sulfolane.
AIDEA or a selected contractor would be responsible for developing the land, including its subdivision, with the intent that the private housing companies can build at least 100 units on it. The overarching aim is solving a housing shortage for military families living on Eielson Air Force Base.
Annexation required
The council-approved agreement also comes with the stipulation that transfer of the land to AIDEA is dependent on annexation of the land into city limits. Mayor Mike Welch added that the city attorney asked for AIDEA’s help to facilitate the process.
“It’s not just us alone to do it,” Welch said.
Welch added the agreement, as amended by the city, requires final AIDEA approval.
Alan Weitzner, AIDEA’s executive director, told the News-Miner Thursday that both parties need to finalize things but are looking forward to completing the agreement.
Weitzner said both parties would “work in good faith to annex the property for its inclusion in the city’s designation as a military facility zone.”
Annex is required to to be included in North Pole’s military facility zone, which allows developers to apply for certain loans from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation.
Weitzner added AIDEA wants to ensure a tax property exemption on the development, “which supports the public interest in creating the off-base housing and bringing those families into the community, North Pole’s schools, and expanding the sales tax base of the city.”
He said AIDEA’s statutes and regulations require local investment, and AIDEA’s board will make a final investment decision.
Councilmember Jeff Jacobson said it also serves several service concerns.
“It’s in the best interest of AIDEA to get this property annexed into the city because the unspoken thing is they may have a development, putting in roads and building houses, but they don’t have an established road service area,” Jacobson said. “Otherwise, they would have to pay a private contractor to plow those roads until they are annexed.”
The area already falls under the North Star Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage, but North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heinekein said North Pole would be the first to respond under mutual aid agreements.
Welch cautioned annexation will be a lengthy process that requires the city to petition the State of Alaska Local Boundaries Commission. The petition kicks off a series of actions, including review of the application, public review and hearings, and if approved by the commission, subjection to final approval by either the legislature or city voters.
“It’s a several week period for the local boundary commission to prepare and distribute the preliminary report for public review,” Welch said. “And that’s at their discretion, not our discretion.”
If annexation fails, the agreement has language that the deed will come back to the city or reimburse the purchase cost.
Welch added if the city council isn’t prepared before Oct. 1, “it won’t make it to the legislative session by Feb. 2.”
And there’s always the possibility that “if AIDEA looks at this, they can say we don’t accept this as part of our mutual agreement.”
Jacobson recommended hiring a consultant to work with the city on the petition and annexation process.
Concerns
Both Aino Welch and Claus had concerns about uncertainties in the agreement. Claus’ concerns extended from rising housing construction costs and supply chain costs.
He added the city of Fairbanks has applied to become a military facility zone, and staff could become overburdened following water service expansion to Moose Creek.
“To me it seems like we are potentially overextending ourselves yet again,” Claus said.
Aino Welch’s concerns were about spending money on something the city has no control over, questionable tax abatements and increased public service commitments.
“I just don’t like the agreement the way it is,” Welch said. “I worry that it won’t be to our benefit … I want to make sure we get that money back if this thing does not come up.”
Other city council members disagreed, noting North Pole stands to gain more than it risks.
“It’s a very low risk for the city based on the fact we’re investing $250,000, and if AIDEA can’t develop it within two years, we get our money or the land back,” Jacobson said. He added there’s no valid argument against annexation of property that’s adjacent to and owned by the city.
Councilmembers Anton Keller and DeJohn Cromer both noted the city would benefit from property tax if and when homes are built, on top of having utilities and roads developed by another agency.
“We actually take claim of all that improvement on the property, so the investment will be a whole lot more in worth than just the [$250,000],” Keller said.
Weitzner, with AIDEA, told the News-Miner that if things go smoothly, he anticipates creating a land development by the end of 2023.