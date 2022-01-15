An accused robber faces a manslaughter charge in the death of his accomplice, who was shot and killed by the robbery victim, according to North Pole police.
Dalen Dejuan Davis, 19, is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $500,000 bail. He’s charged in the death of Adam Dane Selid, 18, who was pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during the robbery attempt. The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of North Pole Plaza.
Police say Selid and Davis set up a time and location to purchase guns from an unnamed individual and reportedly conspired to rob the gun seller during the purchase. When the meeting between the three occurred, Selid produced a handgun and threatened the seller, at which time a struggle for Selid’s weapon took place. The seller pulled out another handgun and fired one round, ultimately striking Selid.
Davis was initially charged with second-degree murder, an unclassified felony punishable by up to 99 year in prison. On Friday, the charge was reduced to manslaughter, a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Davis faces a charge in Selid’s death because he “knowingly engaged in conduct that resulted in the death of another person,” according to a new release issued by North Pole police.
The person who fired the gun at Selid “has not been charged at this time,” but authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Dalen, who also faces a charge of first-degree robbery, another class A felony, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Rabinowitz Courthouse, online court records show.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the North Pole Police Department at 907-488-6902.