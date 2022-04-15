Seeking to fulfill a dream he has held for nearly half of his life, Tristan Wyman of North Pole is vying for a top spot on TV’s “American Ninja Warrior.”
The 21-year-old University of Alaska Fairbanks student competed in a qualifying round of the sports entertainment reality show on March 23 and may appear on the upcoming season of the show. Due to a nondisclosure agreement, Wyman could not reveal which of the multiple rounds he participated in. He also is not entirely certain whether producers will include his run in the show but believes it is likely he will make a TV appearance for his performance.
Regardless, just being selected for an “American Ninja Warrior” qualifying round is a feat. Producers receive thousands of applications from which they select the top 100 to go on to regional qualifiers. Selections are based on a questionnaire and a video in which hopeful participants promote themselves and show what they can do, Wyman explained.
In the qualifying round, competitors attempt to complete a series of obstacle courses; those who excel during the qualifier go on to the semi-finals. From there, the top 15 move on to Las Vegas to the finals “with the big stuff.” In Las Vegas, athletes compete on four different courses that are “super intensive,” Wyman said. At that point, “if you fall, you’re out.”
Even more impressively, Wyman’s application was selected the first time he applied, which surprised even him. “I was assuming that eventually I’d be able to make it onto the show,” Wyman said. If his application had not been chosen, Wyman planned to be persistent. “I would have kept submitting applications until I made it,” he said.
Along with a decade of training and interest in the show, Wyman credits his unique North Pole upbringing with setting him apart from other applicants. “Something I think really helped me stand out was [being from] North Pole,” Wyman said. “A lot of the pull of the story came from living there.”
Born and raised in North Pole, Wyman has spent nearly all of his life in Interior Alaska. He graduated from North Pole High School in 2018 and is taking classes at UAF while also working in residential construction.
Wyman became interested in “American Ninja Warrior” after hearing about the show from a friend in middle school. He started watching the competition shortly thereafter, which was about a decade ago.
“I immediately just was hooked,” Wyman said.
While many people enjoy watching reality shows, very few take the time to apply and even fewer actually put in the work needed to become a strong potential candidate. In this way, Wyman’s dedication, too, set him apart. He explained that the show “has been a goal for a long time.” After watching his first season, Wyman began to train. He worked with his dad to build obstacles outside as well as some in the house.
“I’ve just been doing it ever since, basically,” he said. Receiving the call that he had made a qualifying round was a dream come true. “I’ve just watched for so long and it’s been a huge dream.”
In addition to training, he also rock climbs and tries to “stay in general good shape.” That includes focusing on building upper body strength in particular, Wyman said.
He is also somewhat of a student of the show; another aspect of Wyman’s training involves watching the program, including other countries’ variations on “American Ninja Warrior.” Wyman said that he studies different obstacles to prepare and figure out the best ways to tackle them.
His strength is the lache, a maneuver where an athlete swings and jumps from one bar to another while holding the bar. “I feel super strong about those,” Wyman said. The farthest he can leap is about 10 feet, but he is working to progress to farther distances.
On the other hand, Wyman is not as confident about a maneuver that requires jumping with a bar and placing it in a specific spot. While it is similar to a lache, Wyman explained that he has trouble practicing the move because he does not have many places to rehearse it.
When he is not training, Wyman enjoys wrestling, rock climbing and parkour as well as playing board games. Wyman was chosen for the 14th season of the show, which will premiere this summer.