A 19-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in North Pole.
The North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a house fire at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post made by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. When crews arrived, they found the two-story home "moderately involved," the trooper report stated.
As fire crews were working to put out the blaze, a crew entered the home and found an unresponsive woman on the second floor of the house. The woman, identified as Jenna Inman of North Pole, was quickly taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead. Next of kin have been notified, and her remains are being transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage, the report stated.
Heating lamps used to keep a chicken coop warm are the likely cause of the fire, which has been deemed accidental.
A deputy state fire marshall who investigated the fire, "determined that the area of origin was located at the rear of the structure adjacent to a chicken coop with associated heating lamps," the trooper report stated.