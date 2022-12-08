North Pole volleyball standout McKenna Smith signed with the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday and, having graduated from high school this month, will enroll in college classes in January.
“I’m going to try to get as much practice in as I can before actual play time,” Smith said. “I feel like it’d be a better chance for me to get my skills better if I do college instead of competitive volleyball.”
The defensive specialist and libero will try to fill the gap left by the graduation of Jessa Long, who set the school record for digs in a season this fall.
Volleyball practically runs in Smith’s blood as her father played on a club team in college and passed his love of the game onto Smith and her older sister, Ainsley, with whom she played for two years on the NPHS team and will play with once again as a Nanook.
“(Ainsley) and my dad would play in the living room, and so we’d all just start playing… that’s pretty much how I started to learn,” Smith said. When she began playing in middle school, she said, was when she found her love for the game.
While college athletics may seem like a no-brainer for Smith, her experiences outside her high school team gave her pause.
“I went to a couple of different volleyball camps around the U.S, but every single time I went to a camp, it just wasn’t a very happy environment to me,” she said. “I started to get pretty discouraged about going to volleyball camps and deciding if I wanted to do volleyball in the future,”
Smith’s attitude changed when her sister invited her to spend time with the UAF team and she experienced the positivity of the program.
“All the girls treated me like I was already one of their teammates,” she said. “They were super welcoming. The coaches were super involved; they cared about every player that was there and made sure everyone knew that.”
In addition to Kinley Erickson, Smith will be the third Patriot on coach Brian Scott’s roster.
North Pole finished as runners-up in the Mid-Alaska Conference tournament, upsetting No. 2 seed West Valley before falling to Lathrop.
With early graduation, a 4.0 grade-point average, the time spent practicing volleyball, and even a part-time job, Smith’s vision for her freshman year is one of hard work and optimism. She plans to pursue a degree in business in anticipation of a career in real estate.
“I’m honestly pretty nervous to take a big step and make a big change.” Smith added, “I want to make sure my confidence stays… I want to make sure I’m still having fun while playing.”