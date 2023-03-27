A 33-year-old North Pole woman faces felony assault charges for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the face Saturday morning.
Annette Jenny Kriska, 33, is being held on a charge of felony first-degree assault.
According to charging documents, Kriska got home from visiting her cousin and her boyfriend started arguing with her. Kriska told Alaska State Troopers that her boyfriend held her up against the refrigerator and strangled her so she couldn’t breathe. She said she grabbed whatever item was nearby and threw it at her boyfriend.
When troopers arrived at the home, the boyfriend was covered in blood and had blood pouring out of a five-centimeter wound on his left cheek. The troopers found that his injury was consistent with a wound from a serrated knife.
Troopers found blood tracked on the hardwood floor throughout the house. They saw that most of the blood was in the kitchen area and found a 13-inch serrated blade knife behind the refrigerator in the kitchen.
The boyfriend was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for his injuries. He told troopers that he and Kriska got into an argument in the living room while she was doing beading projects and opening boxes with a box cutter. He said Kriska cut him with the box cutter.
Kriska registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.095.