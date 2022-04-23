Given the opportunity for the first time this year to move out of the gym and onto the field, the North Pole High School baseball team took full advantage of the opportunity with a 19-8 win at Houston Thursday night.
Pavel Kostov (2 for 3 with 3 RBI and 1 run) and Connor Lanser (1 for 2, 1 RBI, 3 runs) led the Patriots’ offensive outburst.
On the mound, Simeon Langer threw three innings giving up just one hit, allowing no walks, and striking out eight.
North Pole continued its four-game road trip Friday with a game at Redington, and will wrap up play today with a pair of games — 10 a.m. against Service High and at 12:30 p.m. against Bartlett High.