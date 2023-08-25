The North Pole High School Patriots (0-2) looked to get their first win of the season against the undefeated Dimond High School Lynx (2-0) on Friday.
North Pole fell to Diamond, 24-15, in a competitive game. “I think we surprised some people today,” Patriots’ head coach Michael Hollett said. “I think we played well, we’re super proud of the kids and the effort they put in.”
North Pole had struggled to start the season. Opponents outscored the Patriots by a combined score of 87-0 in their first two games. They looked to change that against the Lynx.
North Pole held Dimond scoreless on their opening drive. After forcing a punt, the Patriots offense got to work.
Patrick Mevin ran the ball from midfield for 20 yards to get the Patriots deep into Dimond territory. The offense faced a fourth and goal shortly after.
Camren Hyson hauled in a pass in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown to give the Patriots their first points of the game, and of the season. The Patriots led 7-0 after converting the extra point with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
The North Pole defense forced three fumbles on the following Dimond drive, however the Lynx recovered all three times. Not capitalizing on potential turnovers cost the Patriots as the Lynx scored a touchdown and converted a two-point attempt to lead 8-7 early on in the second quarter.
The Patriots had another opportunity to score as they drove deep into opposing territory. Looking for the end zone, the quarterback threw the ball to a receiver. It was a battle for the ball as both the North Pole receiver and a Dimond defensive back came down with the pass. After discussing the play, the referees determined that possession belonged to the Lynx as their player seemed to catch the ball first.
The two teams couldn’t conjure up any more offense in the first half. It was a low scoring affair heading into the second half as Dimond led 8-7.
North Pole received the ball to start the second half. They drove the ball inside the Dimond 5-yard line before penalties pushed them back to the 22.
Facing a first and goal from outside the 10-yard line, the Patriots failed to advance the ball. Dimond blocked an attempted field goal from around the 20-yard line to regain possession with four minutes left in the third quarter.
A Dimond fumble on the next drive gave the Patriots a chance to redeem themselves as they took over possession just 10-yards out from the end zone. This time they took care of business. Ivan Nicholson powered his way into the end zone with a 5-yard touchdown run. The Patriots led 15-8 following a converted two-point attempt with 1:46 left in the third quarter.
Dimond responded on their next drive with a passing touchdown and a two-point conversion. The score stood at 16-15, Dimond leading, with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth quarter, North Pole began their drive and looked to retake the lead.
However, it would be a nightmare start to the fourth quarter for the Patriots. They fumbled the ball and Dimond recovered. The Lynx capitalized by scoring a touchdown and converting a two-point attempt to lead 24-15 with 8:54 to go in the fourth.
The Patriots looked to get back on track. Nicholson got the drive off to a strong start with a 14-yard run to put North Pole at midfield.
A big fourth down conversion was needed for the patriots around their own 35. Down two scores in the fourth, North Pole attempted to convert a fourth down and eight. The Dimond defense stood tall, taking down the quarterback to regain possession with 5:36 left to go in the game.
North Pole stopped the Lynx from scoring as a defensive stand at the goal line ended with a turnover on downs with just over one minute left.
A Diamond interception on the next drive saw the Lynx regain possession and kneel out the clock. The final score stood at 24-15.
With the loss, the Patriots record fell to 0-3 on the season. “We’ll take our lumps now,” Hollett said. “Our goal is to keep getting better and climb the ladder one ring at a time. We want to be at our peak later in the year, not in week 3.”
North Pole’s next game is a home matchup against the Wasilla High School Warriors (1-1) on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.