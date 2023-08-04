Just over a year ago, on a beautiful summer morning at Lendlease military housing community, North Haven Communities at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, a team came together to create a Community Garden as a place where military families could come together for a fun and meaningful activity: Growing under the midnight sun!
By the fall of 2022, the Community Garden Planning Committee was created, with the support of many employees from NHC, DPW-E, NHC Resident Advisory Board Members and Mainscape. The wheels were in motion to create the space, place and experience for residents to make healthy gardens. NHC Project Engineer and Community Garden Planning Committee leader Lori Hollett said:
“At North Haven Communities, our team continually seeks ways to engage with our military families and provide spaces that foster community. Working with our Resident Advisory Board, our team has enjoyed seeing the idea of a Community Garden come to life.”
Donations from Mainscape, Home Depot, Hawks Greenhouse and funding from Lendlease Community Fund helped make the project possible. In January, 13 residents who expressed interest in having their garden plots were randomly selected to participate in the Community Garden Pilot. They were invited to attend activities and classes focused on successful gardening in Alaska. By February 2023, they were offered various educational courses, including a seeding kit and seedlings class by Angie Hawks from Hawks Greenhouse, to help them prepare for planting. The residents could also attend a Garden Sign Paint Night to design a personalized family sign for their plots.
Planting began in early June 2023, and we are excited to share that our NHC families are on their way to enjoying beautiful, healthy, heart-filled fruits and vegetables. Next up, harvest time and enjoying their bounty around the family table!