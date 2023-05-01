We live in Sitka, Alaska — a small, rain-drenched remote island community in Southeast, the panhandle!
We wanted to cross the Arctic Circle, so off we went, north into our great State: Sitka to Juneau to Anchorage to Fairbanks. We spent the night, and first thing in the morning, we caught a bud to Coldfoot, Alaska!
It was a beautiful drive through spectacular scenery of the Boreal Forest. That night we cuddled up close and had dinner and drinks in the northernmost bar in the United States!
We crossed the Yukon River, the Arctic Circle and landed safely at camp. That night we were treated to the Aurora Borealis: beautiful colors leaping across the nighttime sky. How do you describe sky like that? There are no words! The pictures are hardly worthy.
Our last day at camp we took a drive into the Arctic, drove Atugun pass (the highest point of an Alaskan Highway) and checked out the remote tundra landscape. The Arctic Circle and the Brooks Range were spectacular. I highly recommend the adventure across the circle!
We caught a small bush plane on a dirt airfield for the 2 hour thrilling plane ride back to Fairbanks. I would be hard pressed to tell you if the bus ride through the Arctic with up close in your face scenery was better than the big picture this giant land of Alaska really is. This was one adventure I shall never, ever forget!