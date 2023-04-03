JUNEAU — ConocoPhillips Alaska will jumpstart its stalled Willow oil project, including expanding a road, after U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled April 3 that cold-weather work can proceed on the North Slope even as lawsuits continue to be heard.
In so doing, the judge dashed the hopes of various environmental groups that hoped to keep the project in mothballs until lawsuits were settled. The federal Bureau of Land Management also disappointed the Wilderness society and various partner organizations when it approved the Willow Project in March.