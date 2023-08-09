I didn’t always have enough time to prepare nutritional and appealing breakfasts for my sons in school. We flew by the seat of our pants. I tried to have something available that was “good” and “healthy,” something other than pop tarts, ha-ha! Something that would hold them in good stead till lunch time. Mostly, it was eggs, pancakes, cereal, and fruit.
This is versatile in the sense that you can add many toppings to appeal to all tastes. Give it a try.
2 tablespoon baking powder
½ cup (1 stick) butter melted
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 425F. Brush a 17x11-inch baking sheet with 2 tbsp of the melted butter.
Whisk all purpose and whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk the buttermilk, honey, eggs, and the remaining melted butter together.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir just until you see no more flour. It’s okay to have some lumps.
Pour the batter into the prepared baking sheet evenly. Top with your favorite toppings, such as berries, chocolate chips or nuts.
Transfer the sheet pan to the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the pancake is set and cooked through and golden brown on top.
Take the pancake out of the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Serve with additional fruits and maple syrup.
Leftover pancakes will last up to 5 days stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Make sure they are cooled to room temperature before storing them.
This is an easy and delicious healthy breakfast option that’s not just for kids! It’s easy to make, it’s easy to grab and go and so good for you. Make ahead and heat as needed. These store in the fridge for a few days. Enjoy cold or quickly reheat in the microwave.You can add sausage, or more veggies or just cheese. Very adaptable. Give it a try!
1 cup sautéed chopped spinach.
½ cup grated cheddar cheese
1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
2. In a large 10-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Sauté the spinach and onion for about five minutes until they are slightly soft. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Divide the sautéed vegetables into the bottom of a sprayed regular sized muffin pan.
4. In another bowl, whisk together eight eggs and season with salt and pepper and add half and half, chopped chives and cheddar and feta cheeses.
5. Fill the muffin pan up to 2/3 each with the egg mixture, gently stirring the ingredients together.
6. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the eggs are completely set.
7. Cool slightly and using a knife loosen the bites from the muffin pan.
8. Place on rack to cool.