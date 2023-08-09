Pancakes

Submitted Photo

These sheet-pan panckaes with have you sending your guests out the door asking for more!

I didn’t always have enough time to prepare nutritional and appealing breakfasts for my sons in school. We flew by the seat of our pants. I tried to have something available that was “good” and “healthy,” something other than pop tarts, ha-ha! Something that would hold them in good stead till lunch time. Mostly, it was eggs, pancakes, cereal, and fruit.

This is versatile in the sense that you can add many toppings to appeal to all tastes. Give it a try.

Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com, Facebook, and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com