The Nenana Ice Classic tripod fell over onto the Tanana River ice Sunday morning, but it did not stop the clock.
Some folks thought that the contest was over when they saw the tripod lying on its side. Word quickly spread through social media that the tripod had fallen, but people soon learned the clock was still ticking. So ticket holders who guess the ice would go out during the early days of May still have a chance to win the $242,923 jackpot.
All it takes to enter this event is to buy a $2.50 ticket and guess the exact date, hour and minute that the ice will go out on the Tanana River. This contest has been ongoing for 106 years.
On Sunday, it was about 50 degrees in Nenana, and very windy. Melting ice and wind were apparently enough to topple the tripod, which is planted two feet into the Tanana River ice, between the highway bridge and the railroad bridge at Nenana, just upriver from the Nenana River tributary. It is 300 feet from shore and connected to a clock that stops when the tripod moves.
A long wire, adored with colorful pennants, reaches out to the tripod. Toppling was not enough to stop the clock.
Over at the civic center, local residents continue tabulating all the tickets collected on April 5, so they can pinpoint the winning ticket when the clock stops. This takes weeks, and all the counting and double-checking is done by hand.
Local Nenana residents predict it will be at least a couple days before the ice under the tripod moves enough to stop the clock.
Most people, however, are watching online and cheering for the tripod not to move — until their chosen ticket time.
“The suspense is killing me,” wrote one person on Facebook.
And there’s always someone new to the guessing game. Tickets go on sale from February through April 5 every year. But one newcomer to the event asked: “Is it too late to buy a ticket?”
You can follow the guessing game on the Nenana Ice Classic Fan Page on Facebook.