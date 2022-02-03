A grant-funded project to create asphalt art moved forward as Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning (or FAST) put out a call for artists Tuesday.
According to Olivia Lunsford, FAST’s transportation coordinator, they want four artists or artist teams to design concepts for four locations, including the north and south blocks of 5th Avenue and of Lacey Street.
Artists will submit their qualifications and up to five samples of past, relevant artwork. The submission deadline is Feb. 15 just before midnight.
“All artists can apply but we do have a strong emphasis on local artists,” Lunsford said.
The 5th Avenue project includes segments on both sides between Barnette and Cushman Streets; on Lacey Street, north side project runs between 10th and 11th avenues, and the south portion includes the segment between 11th and 12th avenues.
“We are asking that artists’ designs represent the design concepts for both 5th Avenue and Lacey Street,” Lunsford said. “We’re looking for a creative spin on how to represent a sidewalk strip or a green space so that once it’s painted the public can get a good feel for how a widened sidewalk might look like.”
The project’s overall goal will focus “on artistically displaying roadway design alternatives to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, revitalization and beautification of underutilized public space, and promote conversation and collaboration with the community.”
The selected artists will receive a $500 stipend to design three proposals, and a $1,500 dollar stipend for labor and coordination of volunteers during the painting of the artwork. Another $10,000 has been set aside for paint and other materials.
The overall project has a budget of $25,000 from a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant provided in 2021 and from the Rasmusen Foundation.
Lunsford said the goal was to time painting in coordination with storm drain artwork with artwork installation/painting on June 4-5.
“It will be a sort of community-wide painting weekend in the downtown core area,” Lunsford said. Volunteers will be recruited to paint it, “saving FAST and public works from needing to coordinate two different major traffic block off days.”
Designs are anticipated to be finalized in April.
Fairbanks was one of 26 cities selected for the grant in 2021, and one of only two in Alaska. The city of Kodiak received the other grant.
“This really provides an opportunity for us to pay local artists to beautify downtown and gives anyone walking around the downtown an idea to feel out these potential designs for roads that haven’t gone to construction,” Lunsford said.
FAST will conduct outreach prior to making a final decision to give the public a look at design concepts.
“We’ll have QR codes and weblinks and other outreach opportunities,” Lunsford said.
The asphalt art installation, she added, will provide some pedestrian safety elements.
“I’m particularly excited about Lacey Street because it’s a low volume street … where pedestrians can get a sense of how safe they could feel if there was an actual wider sidewalk,” Lunsford said. “I think the overall project will heighten pedestrians’ and bicyclists’ awareness of how sharable the space can be to get from one part of downtown to another.”
For more information and to apply, visit https://fbxparticipaints.com/artists.