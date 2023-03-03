On March 1, 2023, the Alaska Delegation held a press conference, joined by leaders from labor unions, Alaska Native organizations, and the State Legislature outside the United States Capitol. They spoke to the importance of re-approving the Willow Project on Alaska’s North Slope and selecting the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Preferred Alternative E.
On Feb. 6, 2023, the BLM’s Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) for ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project was published in the Federal Register. BLM will issue a Record of Decision (ROD) for the project no earlier than 30 days from the date of publication. The Biden administration committed to the Alaska congressional delegation that the ROD would be issued 30 days after publication of the SEIS.
On Dec. 21, 2022, the Alaska congressional delegation received a commitment from the Biden administration that the FSEIS would be released by the end of January 2023 and the Record of Decision completed by the end of February 2023.
On Sept. 20, 2022, the Alaska delegation sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland urging the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to complete the permitting process for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) by the end of the year, in time for the winter construction season.
In July 2022, BLM Alaska issued a draft supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) for the Willow Project.
On July 15, 2022, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan wrote a letter to Secretary Haaland reiterating their strong support of the Willow Project and urging the Department of the Interior to promptly approve it.
On March 8, 2022, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and the late Congressman Don Young (R-Alaska) wrote a letter to Secretary Haaland urging the Department of the Interior to expeditiously complete an SEIS and re-approve the Willow Project.
On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief with the U.S. District Court for Alaska defending the Willow Project. After reviewing the final ROD for the Willow Master Development Plan (MDP), approved in October 2020 by the Trump administration, for consistency with the Biden administration’s initial executive orders on addressing climate change, the administration found the ROD legally sufficient. The filing followed weeks of advocacy and outreach by the Alaska delegation to President Biden and his administration.
On April 26, 2021, the municipal mayors of Utqiagvik, Wainwright and Atqasuk — three communities located within the boundaries of NPR-A — wrote to Secretary Haaland asking her to allow the Willow MDP to move forward.
On April 21, 2021, George Edwardson, president of the Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope, wrote to Secretary Haaland in support of the Willow MDP.
On April 15, 2021, North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower, Jr. and Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige wrote to Secretary Haaland urging her to allow responsible oil and gas development on federal lands in Alaska to proceed.
On Feb. 13, 2021, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals extended a District Court injunction of the Willow MDP, pending appeal.
On Feb. 1, 2021, the U.S. District Court for Alaska issued an injunction on the Willow MDP.
On Oct. 27, 2020, BLM issued the ROD for the Willow MDP.
On Aug. 14, 2020, BLM published the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Willow MDP.