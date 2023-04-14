Three old men enjoyed becoming the darlings of Facebook for weeks as they drove three snow machines 4,000 miles from Minnesota to the finish line in Fairbanks. Pictured Wednesday upon arrival in the Golden City are Rob Hallstrom, Paul Dick, and Rex Hibbert. The three gained way more than the proverbial 15 minutes of fame as they and family members memorialized their adventures, misadventures and mishaps in a blog. They are recuperating in Fairbanks and enjoying beers bought for them on the house and by local fans.