Apache helicopter

This 2016 photo shows a U.S. Army Apache helicopter flying during an open house event at Fort Wainwright. Two of the AH-64 helicopters crashed near Healy on Thursday, killing three soldiers. News-Miner file photo

Three Fort Wainwright-stationed soldiers were killed and one injured Thursday afternoon when two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed near Healy. 

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”