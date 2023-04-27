Three Fort Wainwright-stationed soldiers were killed and one injured Thursday afternoon when two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed near Healy.
“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”
According to the release, the helicopters were returning from a training mission when they collided in flight.
Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene of the crash and a third died en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The fourth soldier is being treated at Fairbanks Memorial for injuries sustained in the crash.
The Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department did not respond to the crash, according to a department spokesman. Those with knowledge of the incident suggested the crash may have occurred near Wood River, which would have prevented civilian authorities from making a timely response.
Army officials will withhold the names of the deceased until 24 hours after next of kin notifications are completed.
Word of the crash began spreading through the media and military families around 3 p.m. While some were able to contact their friends and loved ones who were participating in the mission, others endured what military families so often do — fearing the worst while praying for the best.
“I just saw this information from my husband’s unit and I haven’t heard from him yet,” one Army wife communicated at 6:45 p.m. after receiving the initial media release of the accident. “I am going to let the Army process information in their way. It is just stressful right now.”
A community meeting was scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at Fort Wainwright.
Hours later, the Army wife texted back.
"My husband is OK. (One of the deceased is) my neighbor and friend. I am with his wife. My Army family is my family."
Thursday’s crash marks the second incident in just over two months involving an Apache assigned to Fort Wainwright. One helicopter crashed at Talkeetna Airport in February while heading to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for a training exercise, injuring two soldiers.
The Army Combat Readiness Center, from Fort Novosel, Alabama, will investigate the accident.