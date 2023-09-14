head shot

Jomo Stewart is the new community representative on the FDNM editorial board.

The Daily News-Miner added a community member to its editorial board on Sept. 1, publisher Virginia Farmier announced yesterday. “We are pleased to announce Jomo Stewart is our first volunteer to work with the Daily News-Miner existing editorial board for three months.

“He already has contributed solid critiques of editorials during his two weeks at the post,” managing editor Hank Nuwer said.