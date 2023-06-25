There were no sour faces at the June 24th Midnight Run Race No. 41. With Halloween in Fairbanks as likely to have trick-and-treaters carrying snow shovels as candy treat bags, the Midnight Sun Race has become a showcase for costumes, cute kids, and a chance for the Fairbanks community to stretch its legs for either a 10K sprint or a walk-and-jog. Here are some of the memories made last night by News-Miner photographers covering the cherished event. "I loved taking photos of the Midnight Run," photographer Gosia Nuwer of Fairbanks and Warsaw, Poland said. "But next year I'm going to get a walking partner and join the race."
Sunday morning post-race photo collage of the Midnight Sun Run: Golden Heart Tales
- By Hank Nuwer, News-Miner managing editor; with photos by Gosia Nuwer. Contact Hanknuwer@newsminer.com
