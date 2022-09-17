Sandra Paul, who has lived in Elim for 40 years, says a storm currently pounding the west coast of Alaska is one of the worst she has seen.
"It's kind of bad. We've got no Front Street," said Paul, who was reached Saturday at the Elim store she manages. "There is one house hanging off the bank already. We’ve got some Conex boxes that are floating in water.”
The storm is bringing high winds, rain and a surge of sea water to towns that dot Alaska's coast. Elim — on the northwest shore of Norton Bay on the Seward Peninsula, 96 miles east of Nome — has a population between 300 and 350.
Paul, who lives on high ground, said she is "a little scared for people that are on the beach side" of town.
The store has been busy with people stocking up on supplies, she said.
Some communities along Alaska's west coast are without power, according to the public information officer for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
No one has been reported hurt, but the State of Alaska is "ready to act if there is any request for emergency assistance," public information officer Jeremy Zidek said.
“We have reports of populations from one to 50 in different communities where people are sheltering," Zidek said. “We do have widespread reports of people evacuating to schools.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared a disaster for communities impacted by the storm, announcing it on social media.
"The state emergency operations center is filled with people right now,” Zidek said.
The National Weather Service has been watching the storm approach for well over a week. Craig Eckert, NWS observation program leader, said the storm began as a tropical typhoon and moved north, causing a 45-foot swell in the Bering Sea.
“That’s mind-blowing," he said. "That's perfect storm territory there. That’s like in the movies.”
