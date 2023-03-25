The state of Alaska filed to intervene yesterday and today in lawsuits that challenge the recent federal approval of the Willow Project, an oil development, estimated to produce more than 600 million barrels over 30 years and is described as the largest project in size and scale to be developed on the North Slope in more than 20 years.

The State will oppose the related preliminary injunction motions on Willow. A U.S. District Court judge is expected to rule in April on whether to halt construction.