Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center dispatch manager Kristi Merideth shared call volume numbers from different fire departments, including the city’s.
“Everyone’s numbers have been going up over the past few years,” Meredith said. “There were some outlying areas where numbers went down during Covid, because they didn’t have all the tourists.”
Fire calls have increased by 48% and medical calls by 200% since 1995.
Fairbanks Fire Department’s call volume spiked over a four-year period. In 2018, the combined medical/fire calls was 5,779, 6,321 in 2019, 6,573 in 2020 and 6,893 calls in 2021.
Broken down, FFD received 1,024 fire-related calls and 5,931 medical-related calls in 2021, up the previous year from 840 fire calls/5,722 medical calls.
“The more time goes on, it seems we are getting more and more [medical] calls,” Merideth said.
The medical calls include transport to a hospital or urgent care facility, averaging 800 per year. The rest are an ambulance response to someone’s residence or a scene.
The next highest was University Fire Department’s call volume, with 1,895 calls in 2021, up sharply from 1,501 calls in 2020.
North Pole Fire Department and North Star Volunteer Fire Department were the next highest, with around 1,450 calls in 2021 and 1,350 calls in 2020.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor said FFD has its own response time standards it holds itself to, adding it’s not required by law.
For fire responses, FFD aims to have the first engine on scene within four minutes and full response within eight minutes. For higher level medical calls, an engine response for basic life support is four minutes, and an ambulance eight minutes.
Responses cover about 90% of its coverage area, though the southwest takes longer to respond.
Stacked calls
Stacked ambulance calls, or calls with a lower medical priority, increased between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021. Stacked calls are placed in a queue and reviewed every 20 minutes to assess the patient’s condition.
According to the data, there were 37 held calls in 2021. The average wait time in the first quarter of 2021 was 5.97 minutes; but shot up to 33.75 minutes by fourth quarter.
In the first quarter of 2022, FFD had a total of 93 held calls. The average wait time was 25.12 minutes; the department projects total stacked calls to be 372 for the rest of the year.
Raygor said contributing factors include anything from a fully deployed fire staff, to other calls, to having to decontaminate an ambulance under Covid-19 precautionary measures.
In the first quarter of 2022, 119 EMS calls weren’t covered by an FFD ambulance. Of those, 27 calls were covered by a mutual aid ambulance, 69 involved a mutual aid ambulance and a Fairbanks fire engine, and another 23 calls were canceled by the patient.
“They either gave up, said they didn’t want the ambulance anymore, took themselves to the hospital or just stopped communicating with dispatch,” Raygor said.
The department also projects needing more ambulance-related mutual aid assistance for the rest of the year. Broken down, it anticipates 92 calls where a patient will cancel or take a personal vehicle, 276 calls where it can provide an engine but will need a mutual aid ambulance, and 108 that will require only an ambulance it can’t cover.