Over the course of several years, Denise Lavoie has served the AmeriCorps VISTA program in three capacities: as a full-year team member, as a one-year direct service member in Seattle; and now as the leader of the Fairbanks team for the 2021-2022 year.
“It’s a running theme in my life,” Lavoie said of the program.
Both her previous VISTA service years were spent in Seattle, spread over several years. Her most recent one ended in 2020, where she served in a direct service capacity.
Lavoie earned her undergraduate degree in liberal arts from Harvard University’s nighttime program and her law degree from City University of New York School of Law. With those degrees, she seeks to pass on the knowledge she has gained (both from her formal education as well as her service years) to a new cohort of service members.
“At the end of the day, I wanted to serve and help people,” Lavoie said.
President Lyndon B. Johnson created the VISTA program in 1965 to operate as the domestic counterpart to The Peace Corps, which started under John F. Kennedy’s administration in 1963. At its corps is community service initiatives. The Fairbanks AmeriCorps VISTA program holds spots for 14 positions; eight slots are filled at the moment. Team members serve in an indirect capacity, assisting to shore up or create foundations for programs that assist low-income and poverty-level segments in a community. Fairbanks’ current corps of eight VISTA volunteers are assigned to different groups or service projects. In addition, the program conducts two service projects.
AmeriCorps VISTA’s guidelines require at least one year of service before anyone can serve as a team leader, Lavoie said. While some VISTA members might come from affluent families, most are from lower income households, she said.
“I know what it’s like to be poor, so I believe we should give all the people we can the tools to change or alleviate their situation, in whatever ways they feel is appropriate,” Lavoie said. “It’s all about getting the community to help us see how they want to see their situation changed for the better.”
Lavoie’s second stint with AmeriCorps was a direct service spot.
“It has its benefits,” she said. “I was serving with a technical college and was helping them with internal resources to persist so students could graduate. That was an excellent experience because I listened to the stories and that was so powerful and rewarding.”
A few things drew Lavoie to the VISTA team leader spot in Fairbanks. Overall, she said the unifying theme connecting Fairbanks to other VISTA programs is the need for resources.
“There is a fight for resources, a need to educate and a need to bring the community together, to ask questions and look for answers, and not think you know all the answers before you get here,” Lavoie said.
Lavoie initially didn’t understand how geography in Alaska plays a role compared to the Lower 48.
“Geography means nothing down there, but up here it’s a big deal because everything is spread out and can be incredibly difficult to get resources like basic food staples,” Lavoie said. “That can really impact a population.”
The Fairbanks VISTA program’s reputation also drew her to the Interior.
“It’s a very strong program,” Lavoie said. “I did interviews with other programs but this is the one I wanted to move to and serve.”
The cold climate is another factor that drew Lavoie to Fairbanks.
“I wanted the thrill of a cold weather climate and to experience the snow,” Lavoie said. This winter season, she added, has been a blast.
“I have absolutely loved being out in the snow,” Lavoie said.