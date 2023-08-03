On the second day of the 2023 Alaska Tribal Court Conference, US Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) spoke to hundreds of tribal leaders and discussed the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and how it applies to Alaska Natives.

“So many of you have been advocates for so long, advocates for others who are not able to speak for themselves,” Murkowski said. “I’m talking to those of you who are in this every day. They are not numbers. They are friends. They are relatives.”

