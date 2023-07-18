The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District negotiation team spent two days in mediation last week with the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA). Herman Brown, with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, continued in his role as the federal mediator. The teams discussed parking, grade reporting, and publication of the agreement.

During mediation, the teams reached an agreement on eight items, including salary schedule ranges above a bachelor's degree, shared teaching, and utilizing substitute teachers.