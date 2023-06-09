Don Pendergrast of Fairbanks Paddlers and Alaska Canoe School issued a reminder on Friday that the Stream Clean Up day begins 9 a.m., June 10.
The Fairbanks Paddlers maintain the section of the Chena River from Graehl Landing to Pioneer Park.
Volunteers should assemble at 9:00 AM at the Wilderness Pavilion at Pioneer Park for a briefing and supplies. Then it will be time to set a shuttle, put in at Graehl and clean up the river down to Pioneer Park. Trash will be taken to the dump for volunteers.
In addition, Troop 1 will proceed from the Lions Club Park upstream to the first beaver dam on Noyes Slough, and maybe down to the Aurora Street bridge and back to Lions Club Park. Boss lead by SGT Herbert will MWR on Post to Graehl Landing, and continuing down (joining the Paddles Assoc.) to Pioneer Park with trash take-out at Peger Road. Graehl Park has plenty of parking and the boat launch is completely accessible.
"This is a great community service, and allows us to show off our commitment to clean waterways, so please attend if you can.," Pendegrast said.
The following instructions are from Fairbanks Stormwater Advisiry Committee spokesperson Melissa Spicer (907-322-8932 for clean-up coordination):
Participant Briefing Sheet & General Information
This stream cleanup event has been organized and sponsored in whole by the agencies and supporting organizations of the Fairbanks Storm Water Advisory Committee (FSWAC) including the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, City of Fairbanks, University of Alaska Fairbanks, City of North Pole, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Tanana Valley Watershed Association, Fairbanks Host Lions Club, and Shannon & Wilson Inc.
Due to bridge construction and beaver dams, Noyes Slough clean up is limited to two groups cleaning up a limited section of Noyes Slough. So the main focus Saturday morning is cleaning up the portion of the Chena River that runs through downtown Fairbanks. Several groups of canoeists will float sections of the Chena River above and below Pioneer Park. Hikers will clean up the banks of the Chena River along the bike path. The goal is to pick up easily removable trash and debris; larger, unwieldy or very heavy items will be dealt with at a future date by agency personnel with proper equipment.
Beginning at 9:00 am, greeters will conduct a welcome talk and safety briefing. Individuals and groups will then have the option to participate in canoe or on foot and sign-up for a reach of the river. All participants must sign in and then report to the selected put-in locations and begin cleaning the banks and water bodies of trash and debris.
Below are the most important points to assure a safe and successful day:
1. Safety: Please be careful!! In accordance with sponsor safety briefing, anyone who is going to float the river in the FSWAC-provided canoes must (1) be at least 18-years of age or accompanied by a parent, (2) be able to swim, (3) wear a personal floatation device, (4) have some experience paddling, and (5) have been present for the pre-launch safety talk. Safety kits with safety supplies such as latex gloves, yellow/orange safety vests, and whistles will be provided to each participant. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PICK UP NEEDLES OR ANYTHING THAT LOOKS UNSANITARY. OTHER SHARP ITEMS (BROKEN GLASS, METAL, ETC) SHOULD NOT BE HANDLED UNLESS YOU HAVE APPROPRIATE PROTECTIVE GLOVES AND THEY CAN BE EASILY PUT IN THE HARD PLASTIC BUCKETS.
2. Check In/Check Out: Everyone helping on the cleanup must check-in with Melissa Spicer at the Pioneer Park Wilderness Pavilion and sign-in before heading out to do cleanup work. All participants must either return to the pavilion to check back in or call Melissa's cell phone (907-322-8932) to assure we know you are done and safely off the river.
3. Boots: It will be much more comfortable when doing either canoe duty, or some of the shore-side trash pick-up/cleanup tasks, to be wearing knee-high rubber boots. Hip or chest waders may also be preferred for some of the most rigorous tasks.
4. Private Property – please be considerate: Please remember that although we can remove trash and junk from the banks of the Chena River and Noyes Slough, we must keep off private property as much as possible. The property owners have been alerted to the cleanup, but they may wonder what you are doing. Please be polite and tell them we’re just cleaning up and moving on.
5. Please ask questions before you head out!
Thank you for coming and helping. Noyes Slough and the Chena River are important local recreational resources that benefit all of us. Please provide feedback on this event and ideas for future events. The public’s help and support is a priority!