Chena cleanup

Time for a sprucing up Saturday at 9 a.m. View looking down the Chena from the foot bridge. Steve Gray photo.

Don Pendergrast of Fairbanks Paddlers and Alaska Canoe School issued a reminder on Friday that the Stream Clean Up day begins 9 a.m., June 10.

The Fairbanks Paddlers maintain the section of the Chena River from Graehl Landing to Pioneer Park. 