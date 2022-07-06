NENANA — Adam White was driving north on the Parks Highway toward his home in Nenana Tuesday when he saw a big stick in the road.
“There was oncoming traffic, so I lined up to straddle it,” he said. “Just before I went over the top of it, it moves and darts across the highway.”
His passenger didn’t believe him and scoffed when White declared, “That was a lizard.”
So White turned around, and sure enough, there it was on the side of the highway, nestled among the fireweed and other bushes. It was a bearded dragon and had apparently been sunning itself on the pavement.
Bearded dragons are popular pet reptiles. They tend to be gentle, inquisitive and active during the day. They are equipped with armor of spiny reptilian scales, including a “beard” of spikes under their chin that puffs up, depending on mood, according to National Geographic.
“I grabbed a stick, put it on his head, and then picked him up like a snake,” White said. “He was calm and docile.”
It didn’t take long to find out where the bearded dragon came from; White posted about the encounter on the local Facebook page. His post said, “Anybody lose a lizard?” and included a photo of the bearded dragon.
That’s when he discovered the reptile was a runaway named “Insane.”
“Rightly so,” posted the community member who responded.
Insane had been hanging out at community Fish Camp on the nearby river. It apparently ran away last week.
White doesn’t know much about lizards, but he said this one looked pretty healthy. A short time later, he was on his way to deliver the reptile back to its owner, and he marveled at how far it had traveled.
“It’s quite a ways from the river all the way down 10th Street,” he said. He found it closer to 9th Street and the Parks Highway.
“Never would I have guessed in a million years that I would almost hit a bearded dragon,” he said.
And the winner is …
Two tall guys on two small trikes were a winning team for the Nenana Fourth of July Tricycle Race. Forest Shreeve and Silas Hessler proved to be unbeatable at the traditional contest.
Here’s how it works. There are two-person teams. The first rider pedals furiously on the kid-sized trike a block down the street. Then they switch drivers, and the second team member pedals just as furiously back to the finish line.
Hessler was in third place for the first half block but quickly caught up and got to his partner first. Shreeve rode all the way back to the finish line in first place.
Shreeve is the emergency services director for the Denali Borough. Hessler is an Alaska State Trooper.
Competitors made up three teams, as there are only three trikes. The tricycles are newly refurbished, thanks to Charley Hnilicka. He had to use the fourth trike for parts to make three of them workable.
City Librarian Mary Harden donated the durable tricycles about 30 years ago, and they were well used.
Camp habitat memories
Camp Habitat is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
An open house is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. A special ceremony will take place at noon.
Organizers are collecting favorite memories and want to spend the day sharing stories, playing games, hiking around the refuge, sharing food and singing.
This is a family affair celebrating a longtime popular local program.
Share your favorite memory or photo by July 20 to Susan Grace at this address: Camp Habitat, P.O. Box 81065, Fairbanks, AK 99708. Or you can email Camphabitat@gmail.com.
Donations of $30 to celebrate 30 years of Camp Habitat are greatly appreciated.