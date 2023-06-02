Letter boxes for mail first emerged on New York City streets in 1833. At first, there often was a charge for such a service. Eventually, the price of a stamp covered the service, and this continues up to our own time.
What about you? Ever give a thought to U.S. Post office drop-off mailboxes?
I didn’t think so. Neither did I until this week. It’s a service we’ve always had and take for granted. Most of us also use curbside letter boxes.
Something has changed in Fairbanks. The downtown post office replaced two along 3rd and 4th that I use to mail my bill payments. The removed bolt marks remain visible, and so the workers had to know they were eliminating easy posting by vehicle.
These new boxes are the same shiny blue color, but mail slots face away from the curb. Drivers in cars and motorized wheelchairs now must step outside to slip letters into the chute.
That concerns me. At the least, this is an inconvenience for the drivers who will stack up along the curb because it takes longer to get out of a vehicle to post mail. More concerning, it poses potential problems for the elderly and disabled.
I set out to find the answer to one question.
Why did USPS make the blue boxes face away from the street?
I did a little research. Drop-off mailboxes have names. Who knew?
Yep, those with a fitted chute are called a “Snorkel Collection Box Receptacle.”
Also popular are letter boxes with a slot or a pull-back door. You may refer to them as a “Motorist Mail Chute” or “a courtesy box.”
Since anything with a names as bureaucratic as a “Snorkel Collection Box Receptacles” had to be connected with the “dad gum guv’ment” (in the immortal words of the late country western songwriter Roger Miller), I figured they must be governed by certain regulations.
To try to find out why curb delivery ended for these two letter boxes, I phoned the USPS headquarters in Washington, D.C.
An automated message picked up. I answered a couple questions and said I wanted an agent. As I was put on hold, the automated voice offered a selection of music.
I chose Country Western tunes. I figured maybe I might hear Brad Paisley’s “Letter to Me.”
Eventually, a post office employee with a deep voice picked up. I inquired whether “Snorkel Collection Box Receptacles” and other letter boxes needed to face the street for motorists to use. He chewed on that for a spell and passed the buck. Can you imagine a guv’ment employee passing the buck?
He advised me to call a postmaster in my state of Alaska for the answer.
I asked for the number. He asked for my ZIP code and gave me a phone number.
Ring, ring. A post office picked up in Oregon. Oregon???
And so, Gentle Reader, until our downtown drive-up letter boxes get put back as they were, I’ll post mail the old-fashioned way.
I’ll pay the bills online.
Hank Nuwer is the FDNM managing editor.