Registration permits for black bear hunting in Game Management Unit 6D, RL065, are now available online at hunt.alaska.gov, or at Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices in person in Fairbanks. Hunters should be aware that the reporting requirement for RL065, is now “within 3 days of kill.”
Successful hunters must report within three days in person or by phone (907-424-3215). Hunters may also call 907-424-3215 with preliminary reports that provide their name, hunt area, date of kill, and the sex of the black bear. This information can also be provided by satellite communication such as an inReach device to Samantha.renner@alaska.gov.