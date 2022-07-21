Biden 0722

President Joe Biden, shown delivering remarks this week on tackling the climate crisis, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Nancy Lane/Tribune News Service

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced Thursday.

The White House has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time to provide an update. 

