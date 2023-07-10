Here is a recipe that reminded me of what some of my colleagues would bring for potlucks.
They always had moose meat in the freezer and ground moose was well utilized in hamburgers, spaghettis sauce, meatballs and of course the potluck favorite, Chili.
I have added a touch of spice to this to jazz up the flavor. This can be easily made with beef or turkey. Serve with biscuits or cornbread. Give it a try!
2 cups diced bell peppers
8-10 garlic cloves chopped
4 lbs. ground moose or beef
10 cups crushed tomatoes you can also blend up diced tomatoes in their juice
2 cans white cannellini beans or navy beans
1 tsp ground black pepper
In a heavy bottom pot, sauté the onions in the olive oil over medium heat until they start to brown a little.
Add bell peppers, celery, and garlic, sauté another few minutes, then add the meat.
Cook, stirring every few minutes, until the meat is starting to brown but not all the way cooked.
Add in the rest of the ingredients, bring to a simmer, and then turn down to medium/low heat and simmer just barely bubbling for 2 hrs., more or less. Keep an eye on it.
If you don’t have a heavy bottom pot, monitor the chili closely as chili loves to burn. If you think it’s too thin, add some tomato paste. Too thick? Add some water to thin it out.
Taste for salt, and heat, adding some hot pepper flakes if you like spicy chili.
Feel free to top it however you’d like with sour cream, shredded cheese, etc.