Alaska Young Democrats are looking to make more inroads into Fairbanks and Interior, Jeremy Houston, the organization’s campaign chair, said during a Jan. 14 Interior Democrats Zoom meeting.
Young Republicans of Fairbanks, however, see it as important to be more involved going into an election year.
Young Democrats
The Young Democrats do not have a chapter in Fairbanks per se, but Houston said the Young Democrats used to organize trips to the Interior and partner with a few state campaigns leading up to elections.
Houston said the Young Democrats would like to make some inroads into the Interior by partnering with the Interior Democrats of Alaska, the volunteer group dedicated to electing Democrats in Fairbanks, North Pole and the surrounding communities.
“We want to make sure to put our best foot forward when it comes to community building and engagement with voters,” Houston said.
The group has had an occasional focus on the Interior, such as when it held its 2019 state convention in Fairbanks.
“It was very successful, and we built relationships with others in Fairbanks and across the state,” Houston said.
Another inroad Houston said the Young Democrats organization wants to make is into local colleges. The organization’s College Democrats has a solid footing in the University of Alaska Anchorage.
“We definitely want to span multiple universities as we have this system,” Houston said. “That is definitely something we could use assistance with in making connections, especially with young people.”
Young Democrats do hold seats on the state Democratic Central Committee, Houston said, though some spots are currently vacant. According to the list, House Districts 2 and 3 lack Young Democrats in those respective committee seats.
Alaska Young Democrats also place an emphasis on partnerships with local groups, such as the Fireweed Collective’s Fairbanks hub. The Fireweed Collective is a statewide organization of young Alaskans dedicated to collective community building, leadership development advancing the next generation’s “vision for a just and sustainable future for Alaska.”
“In the Fairbanks local elections, we did a little bit of work with the Fireweed Collective in Fairbanks to coordinate voter outreach and uplift their candidates,” Houston said. “It’s something we’ve been trying to do a little more of, partnering with Democratic chapters around the state.”
According to Houston, the organization has focused on campaigning over the past few years.
“It’s just getting boots on the ground with canvassers to knock on doors and volunteers at phone banks to make calls,” Houston said. “We try to cover every race that we can when we have capacity to influence.”
Houston said it appears the last local election cycle saw some success, including the election of Savannah Fletcher and David Guttenberg to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
Young Republicans
Where the Young Democrats seek to make more inroads into the Interior, Republicans have had a strong presence for years.
The Young Republicans of Fairbanks share similar goals to their Democratic counterparts, especially important in 2022, according to member Michaella Anderson.
“Given that it’s an election year, our goal is to help elect conservatives in order to lead our government in a more stable direction,” Anderson told the News-Miner.
Anderson said the concept of Interior youth with similar goals is broader than those who identify as Republicans.
“I like to look at there not just being young Republicans, but more as there being young conservatives,” Anderson said. “When you look at all undeclared or independent voters that share conservative views, it’s such a large group.”
The same goal applies to local government, such as the Borough Assembly and Board of Education.
“It’s important to elect local officials that support small government and liberty,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the Young Republicans of Fairbanks plays a supporting role in local events, such as helping out with campaigns or events. The organization works closely with Fairbanks Republican Women and the Republican Party representing the Interior, Anderson said.
As with the Alaska Young Democrats, Anderson stressed the importance of youth becoming involved in the political process.
“I think it’s really important to have young people involved in politics and be engaged in both sides of the aisle,” Anderson said. “You don’t see that as often as you once did.”
Getting involved and volunteering on campaigns, she said, “is the best way to make a difference.”
“I think education is key to getting younger people involved and emphasizing the decisions made matter and will have positive or negative consequences,” Anderson said. “We love for more people to get involved and I say that for both sides.”