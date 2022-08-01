If Alaska’s race for governor banned six-figure donations, the election would look much closer in terms of fundraising. A few well-to-do backers tipped the scales to favor Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
With just over two weeks to go before the Aug. 16 primary, the frontrunners would stay the same. But the race would look different. The order of the top three would flip.
• Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, would lead in smaller donations with $575,410.
• Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, would continue to follow in second place with $531,896, in contributions under $100,000.
• Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy would place third with $525,380 donated to his campaign.
Donations of $100,000 or more from wealthy individuals in the 2022 governor’s race give the incumbent governor the edge in contributions.
Six-figure individual contributions from February through mid-July pushed the Dunleavy campaign close to $1 million.
Francis Dunleavy, the governor’s brother and a retired Texas oil executive, gave $200,000. Robert Penney of Anchorage, a long-time supporter, contributed $100,000.
Armand Brachman, a partner in a Midwest real estate company wrote a check for $100,000. Dunleavy said that Brachman is a hunting and fishing buddy.
Walker’s campaign received three six-figure donations from Feb. 2-July 15. The $100,00 contributions were from outside Alaska. The donors were software developer Carroll Jason; New York activist Kathryn Murdoch; and retired politician Greg Orman, who supports candidates running as independents.
Gara did not come close to $100,000 with any single donation. A handful of in-state contributors gave $10,000 or more to his campaign, with most of the donations $1,000 or less.
The Gara campaign also had more Alaska voter donations than the other candidates. “I am still a believer that someone who does not have $100,000 to give should have a voice in the political process,” Gara said.
“It is problematic when Alaska voters can have their voices drowned out by outsiders who don’t care about things that Alaskans care about,” Gara said.
Gara’s larger donations were from Juneau attorney Myra Munson, who contributed $10,000, and attorney Robin Brena of Anchorage, who donated $15,000, among others.
A federal appeals court ended Alaska’s individual campaign contributions limits last year.
The Alaska Public Offices Commission determined that until the Legislature takes action, there are no limits in state elections for individuals giving to candidates or to political actions committees.
Individuals can make unlimited contributions to local and state political campaigns in Alaska, according to the state regulator overseeing campaign finance rules.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, introduced a bill last session for limiting campaign contributions. But the legislation did not advance into law.
After he submitted the bill, Kawasaki said that contribution limits keep candidates focused on the issues rather than on fundraising to be competitive. “Having contribution limits in place is integral to ensuring that our elected officials are elected by their voters, not chosen by their donors,” Kawasaki said.