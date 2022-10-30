A fishing guide and long-shot candidate for U.S. House is the only Fairbanks resident running for statewide office this year. The relatively unknown candidate held his own in a televised debate last week with three polished, moneyed opponents.
Chris Bye has no big endorsements, no powerful connections and no one writing him big checks. His fundraising is the lowest among the four people hoping to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives. He doesn’t belong to a major political party or hold fundraisers.
This is the 48-year-old’s first foray into politics. He’s a Libertarian and the only U.S. House candidate who has served in the military, including combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His is also the only Libertarian appearing in any statewide race in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Bye’s opponents are Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. Peltola and Palin are skillful candidates with a record of getting elected to public office. Begich comes from a prominent political family.
In a field of 22 candidates, Bye, placed fifth in the August primary with less than 1% of the vote.
He earned the fourth-place slot on the General Election ballot after a candidate dropped out. Best of all, “I don’t have to get on my knees for some soul-sucking party,” Bye said.
He is grateful for the new voting system in Alaska, including the top four primary, which he supported, that has allowed him to have a platform even though he lacks money and powerful connections.
Bye stands out for being an ordinary, normal guy. He grew up in a military household and retired after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army. He has a wife of 25 years, and three of his four children still live at home. His guiding service is called Drifting Bye, and he works a part-time retail job to help make ends meet.
He described his political advisors as a “small brain trust of veterans — all Alaskan.”
“People are starving for just a normal person, just a genuine normal person,” he said during an interview on Saturday.
The core of Bye’s philosophy is simple. He stands for personal freedom and government accountability. One of the most inspiring books that Bye has read is “Liberty Defined,” by Ron Paul, he said.
Bye thinks marijuana should be legal nationwide and that something should be done about government waste.
He rails on the ballooning national debt, thinks the executive branch of government has gotten too powerful and that foreign policy is being bent to the whims of special interests.
“D.C. is more concerned about spending money than they are about sewing seeds of freedom and liberty — period,” he said.
He supports repeal of the Patriot Act, which was renamed the Freedom Act, writing on his campaign website itstimealaska.com, that “the United States of America is no place for domestic surveillance, militarization of police forces and secret courts. Period. These are tools of dictatorships, not of freedom and liberty.”
When the issue of former President Donald Trump was raised in a question at Wednesday’s debate, Bye said Trump is being used as a distraction by the media and by one political party.
“Trump is not on the ballot. The four of us are,” he said.
The 2022 Debate for the State, a collaboration of Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, was the first and only televised debate for the U.S. House race, and Bye maintained as much or more poise as any candidate on the stage.
“Once you are blown up and shot at, you just have a whole new perspective about getting nervous,” he said.
He left the debate stage feeling like his performance could have been better, he said, but the next day, his cell phone blew up with well-wishers. People offered Bye campaign contributions.
“I told everybody to keep their money,” he said.
Bye asked for something else. He is challenging his supporters to convince 10 friends to vote for him, he said.
Bye was born in England and grew up, like many military children, all over the place. He attended two years of college but wasn’t much of a student at the time so his father presented some options. Those were the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines or the U.S. Coast Guard.
Bye loved soldiering. He finished college, became a commissioned officer, and the Army brought him to Fairbanks in 2003.
“Within three days, I was hooked,” he said. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, we are living here for the rest of our lives.’”
After retiring from active duty, Bye worked for a defense contractor. He went to guiding school in 2016. He eventually left the defense contractor job and traveled around the Lower 48 in a recreational vehicle.
“Then Covid hit,” he said.
His family returned to Fairbanks, and Bye worked a civilian job on Fort Wainwright. He left that job to run for the U.S. House.
A few things contributed to Bye’s decision to run for Congress, he said. One of those things was that he was disappointed in Young’s position on the Infrastructure Bill. Bye felt that Young should have been more concerned about it becoming a big government boondoggle.
Bye also decided to run for political office after realizing that many voters feel disenfranchised. Bye said people have told him that they feel taxes will increase and politicians will keep making more and more rules no matter who they vote for. Bye wants to change that.
“I am all about freedom and liberty,” he said.