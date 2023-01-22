The governor is talking about the state of the state, the chamber has its priorities in order, and an ordinance calling for an election to let voters un-do an election gets delayed. Here’s what is happening in Alaska politics that you need to know about.
Governor to deliver State of the State speech on Monday, address from U.S. senator also scheduled
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will deliebver the annual State of the State speech on at 7 p.m. Monday before a joint session of the 33rd Alaska Legislature.
State leaders have also scheduled a time to hear from U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
Sullivan will make a speech before a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m., according to an announcement made during Senate floor proceedings on Friday.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, also makes an annual address to the Legislature. That date is pending, according to a spokeswoman.
— Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
Member of Senate minority are excited to work with House majority
Palmer Sen. Shelley Hughes, one of three Alaska Republicans in the unofficial Senate minority, is finding solace with the House majority.
Hughes was majority leader in the Senate last year but now she belongs to the minority. Republicans won a slight majority of seats in the Senate. But it is now being led by a bipartisan coalition that includes both Republicans and Democrats, and Hughes is not a member.
The two House districts that make up Hughes’ senate district are held by powerful allies Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton and Rep. DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, who is one of three co-chairs of the House Finance Committee.
“I have a great in with the House majority,” Hughes wrote in a text message. The House “couldn’t have a better team,” she added.
“Even though we’re a super minority over in the Senate,” reads Hughes’ text, “we actually have a great advantage over the Senate majority. We have an excellent and strong relationship with both the governor and the House majority—to a much greater degree than the Senate majority. We’re in good shape considering our super minority status.”
— Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
Fire service election ordinance gets delayed
A public hearing involving an ordinance meant to abolish the newly established Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area will be pushed back after it was pulled from the consent calendar during the Jan. 13 Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting.
Ordinance 2023-04, sponsored by Assemblymember Jimi Cash, would establish a special election asking voters if they want to abolish the fire service area. Cash said his intent was to give voters a fair chance at deciding, especially after several residents called for the election results to be overturned on the grounds of misinformation from the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Association and borough administration. Voters approved the fire service area in a Nov. 15 election with 149 people voting “yes” and 92 people voting “no.”
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson pulled the ordinance after declaring a potential conflict of interest because her daughter works for the law firm representing Two Rivers resident Don McKee, who is trying to overturn the election results in Alaska Superior Court. Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojoweski ruled a conflict existed, excluding Wilson from future votes on the ordinance.
However, Cash’s ordinance didn’t advance before the meeting ended.
According to the Jan. 26 assembly agenda, Cash’s ordinance will advance to a public hearing on Feb. 23. According to the borough clerk’s office, the election-related ordinance requires a month of preparation prior to adoption.
Meanwhile, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has stated his administration will stand up the fire service area. The Jan. 26 agenda includes the appointment of five fire service area commissioners and one alternate. The commission would determine the level of service and the associated mill rate needed to cover that service.
— Jack Barnwell, jbarnwell@newsminer.com
Sitka judge appointed to Alaska Supreme Court
A Sitka Superior Court Judge is filling a vacant Alaska Supreme Court seat.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed judge Jude Pate to the Alaska Supreme Court on Friday. Pate graduated from Lewis & Clark Northwestern School of Law in 1993.
He has been a resident of Alaska for 29 years and has practiced law for 28 years. Pate is filling the seat left vacant by Justice Peter Maassen, who is replacing Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as the next chief justice on Feb. 7.
Winfree will leave the bench Feb. 6 as he reaches the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70. Justice Winfree has been a lawyer for more than 40 years and was sworn is as chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court on July 1, 2021.
— Haley Lehman, hlehman@newsminer.com
Fairbanks chamber lays out legislative priorities
It’s the season of legislative priorities, and you can add the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce to the list of agencies and organizations talking about what they want to see the 33rd Legislature accomplish.
On Monday, the chamber’s board approved its 2023 priorities, which include workforce development, a resilient supply chain, infrastructure and resource development.
“We believe those are core issues impacting our member businesses and organizations in practical and real ways,” Patrick Cotter, the chamber’s board chair, said in a release announcing the priorities. “As Fairbanksans, we’ve always faced challenges in our economy, but the longterm effects of the pandemic have amplified those issues.”
The release says for the past several years, the chamber has focused heavily on advocating for a longterm, sustainable fiscal plan as a top priority, but the organization is committing to focus on other areas to best bolster economic growth, stability and resiliency.
Chamber members will head to Juneau for its annual legislative fly-in Feb. 14-16, during which time board members, committees, members and staff lobby for the 2023 priorities. A detailed list of the chamber’s 2023 advocacy priorities and advocacy agenda can be found at fairbankschamber.org/advocacy-agenda.
— Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com