Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses the highlights of the fiscal 2023 budget during a June news conference.

The governor is talking about the state of the state, the chamber has its priorities in order, and an ordinance calling for an election to let voters un-do an election gets delayed. Here’s what is happening in Alaska politics that you need to know about.

Governor to deliver State of the State speech on Monday, address from U.S. senator also scheduled