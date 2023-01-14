The state entered a federal lawsuit over Fairbanks air, Alaska’s Congresswoman opposed voiding new IRS funding, the governor named a new corrections boss, leaders continued to raise concerns about TikTok and protesters in Washington D.C. highlighted potential problems with the Willow Project.
State enters federal case over
Fairbanks air quality
The state of Alaska was granted permission to intervene in a federal lawsuit between clean air groups and a government agency over air pollution clean-up deadlines in Fairbanks.
On Monday, a U.S. District Court judge granted a motion by the Alaska Attorney General’s Office to enter the case involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Fairbanks-based Citizens for Clean Air.
The borough’s deadline under the Clean Air Act to bring pollution levels in line with federal standards was Dec. 31, 2019. A new deadline of October 2025 was cited in a recent EPA news release.
The clean-air groups, including Fairbanks-based Citizens for Clean Air, say the EPA is too lax about deadlines.
Technical complications compounded by the subarctic environment have stalled progress on reducing the pollution, according to state officials.
“DEC is committed to bringing healthy air to North Pole and Fairbanks,” Commissioner Jason Brune said in a statement. “However, we will not sit back and let the EPA mandate hundreds of millions of dollars of additional costs to Interior residents without the return of associated health benefits.”
Peltola votes no on rescinding extra
funding for the IRS
When the U.S. House convened on Monday, one of the first orders of business was to rescind legislation aimed at expanding the Internal Revenue Service. Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, voted no, according to the clerk of the U.S. House.
While the bill passed with a 221-210 vote along party lines, it won’t likely go any farther for a lack of support in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Republicans say middle class families and small businesses will be targeted by the extra IRS agents.
The government aims to hold wealthy individuals and rich corporations accountable for avoiding federal taxes, according to a statement from the White House.
New state prisons boss named
Jen Winkelman was named commissioner for the Alaska Department of Corrections pending confirmation by the Legislature later this month.
The former parole officer, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, replaces Nancy Dahlstrom, who became lieutenant governor. She has been serving in the capacity as acting commissioner. Winkelman has worked for the DOC for more than 20 years.
“I feel strongly that corrections is such an important part in the safety and security of all Alaskans,” she said in a statement. “Our over 2,000 employees are the backbone of the work we do, and I am thankful for their dedication to serving the people of Alaska. I look forward to building upon the efforts our staff make, day in and day out, to prepare those in our care and custody for success after release.”
Winkelman resides in Juneau.
Alaska senator wants hearing on TikTok
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is calling for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to hold another hearing on the “persistent privacy issues, national security concerns, and troubling influence over our children associated with the social media application TikTok.”
In a Wednesday letter to Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sullivan wrote that since a hearing in October of 2021, concerns raised by both Republican and Democratic senators have been validated.
“In 2020, former President Trump tried to ban the application in the U.S. Now, there is a growing bipartisan recognition of the problem and momentum for further congressional scrutiny,” Sullivan wrote.
Concerns that the Chinese Communist Party could access data on millions of TikTok users, as well as manipulate algorithms to influence people, has U.S. officials concerned.
Multiple states, including Alaska, have banned TikTok on government devices. The U.S. Senate has twice passed a bill to ban TikTok on federal devices.
Sullivan wrote that “more needs to be done.”
Critics of Alaska’s next big oil project held a protest outside the White House
On Tuesday, opponents of the pending Willow Project in Alaska delivered over 100,000 comments of concern and rallied in front of the White House, according to a news release by Friends of the Earth.
The Willow Project is the largest oil development project on the North Slope in over 20 years, according to ConocoPhillips.
The permitting process began in 2018 and is being contested in federal court. On Feb. 1, 2021, a judge in U.S. District Court for Alaska issued an injunction on the Willow Master Development Plan, which was sent back to the federal Bureau of Land Management to address deficiencies.
The Willow Project in the federally-owned National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A) is expected to increase trans-Alaska oil pipeline throughput by 20%.
Groups, including the Fairbanks-based Northern Alaska Environmental Center, oppose the project, saying it would result in emitting 287 million metric tons of carbon pollution, tantamount to running 76 coal plants for a year.
Supporters of the project see it as an important offset to declines from other oil fields that feed the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
The development is about 36 miles outside of Nuiqsut, which is about 136 miles southeast of Utqiagvik.
About 2,000 construction jobs and 300 long-term jobs are expected, according to ConocoPhillips.