With nearly a 10-point lead coming out of the Alaska primary, Ashley Carrick seems to enjoy an early advantage over the other three candidates competing in House District 35. Yet the race is far from over and shows the range in backgrounds that legislative candidates offer in 2022.
Of the 59 open seats in the Alaska Legislature, the West Fairbanks district is among the most competitive, drawing five challengers in the primary, more than any other legislative race. Four have advanced from Tuesday’s primary to compete in the general election, which is Nov. 8 and will be decided by ranked choice voting.
The seat was previously held by Rep. Adam Wool, a Democrat, for nearly a decade. House District 35 includes Chena, Ester and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The four candidates are Carrick, a legislative aide and 2014 graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks; Kevin McKinley, long-time owner of Body Piercing Unlimited & Tattoo; Tim Parker, a career educator and former president of NEA-Alaska; and Ruben McNeill, manager of a health care company.
In the Tuesday primary, Carrick, a Democrat, drew 1,862 votes for 37% of the vote. McKinley, a Republican, followed with 1,340 for 29%.
Parker, who is nonpartisan, collected 813 (17%), and McNeill, a Republican, had 581 (12%).
Carrick, former chief of staff for Wool, emphasized that she is “a young leader willing to put in the hard work and dedication it takes to tackle some of Alaska’s toughest economic and social challenges.”
McKinley noted his business experience and acumen. He runs several body-piercing and tattoo studios in Alaska, including in Fairbanks. He said that the Legislature needs more business-minded people like himself.
“I have been a local business owner for over 30 years and have been responsible for producing a sustainable budget and making hard decisions during downturns in the economy,” McKinley told the News-Miner.
Parker is a career educator and former board president of the state teachers’ union, Alaska’s largest union. “We have abundant natural resources, and I’d say that our children are at the top of that list,” Parker told the News-Miner. “As a teacher for over two decades in Fairbanks, I have dedicated myself to student learning, and that has been the greatest joy of my teaching career,” Parker said.
McNeill is the manager at a home medical care company. Concerns about the direction of the state moved him to run. “I hope to bring core conservative values back to the state Legislature,” he said.
