Early election results showed Republican Kelly Tshibaka ahead of incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Tuesday with about 45% of the vote.
In the U.S. House race, Rep. Mary Peltola led her two Republican challengers with about 47% of the vote.
Both races will likely remain in play until Nov. 23 when ranked choice votes are tabulated.
Murkowski’s spirits were high as she made remarks at a restaurant in Anchorage that were streamed online.
“Know that my heart is with all of you. My heart is with Alaska all of the time,” she said.
The senator had drawn 83,088 votes to Tshibaka’s 88,430 votes but with only 70% of precincts reporting as of press time.
To win, a candidate must receive 50% plus one vote or the ranked choice voting kicks in.
U.S. Senate
The senator positioned herself as a moderate, making up for conservative votes that peeled off to Tshibaka by drawing Democrats.
Murkowski ran on a record of delivering for Alaska. She is the first Alaska-born member of Congress.
She is likely to be the No. 2 choice of supporters of Democrat Pat Chesbro, who drew almost 20,000 votes or nearly 10% of the vote in the U.S. Senate race, according to early results.
Tshibaka has an endorsement of former President Donald Trump and ran as the conservative choice, drawing more money from Alaska donors than Murkowski as of campaign finance records on Sept. 30.
The reports show that almost $1.5 million of Tshibaka’s campaign income of $4.3 million had come from Alaska contributors compared with about $1 million for Murkowski, whose total campaign receipts through Sept. 30 were reported as $10.5 million.
Tshibaka, who also lives in Anchorage, is a lifelong civil servant and former member of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet. She emerged early as Murkowski’s main opponent.
Chesbro, by text message, said she is pleased to have worked hard to communicate her values.
“We had many supporters who thanked me for running,” she said. “It was worth it to stand up for what I believe in.”
Buzz Kelley, a retired union mechanic from Wasilla, suspended his Senate campaign shortly after the August primary and endorsed Tshibaka.
U.S. House
In the U.S. House race, early results heavily favored Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, who led with 46.68% of the votes.
Republican candidate and former Gov. Sarah Palin led second with 26.77% of the vote and Republican candidate Nick Begich followed with 24.56%; Libertarian candidate Chris Bye had just 1.75% of the vote.
As of press time Tuesday, with 55% of the statewide precincts counted, early results somewhat mirrored the special election results.
Peltola won the special general election to replace the late Don Young for the remainder of his term. Peltola took the lead during the August special election, ahead of Palin, and then by Begich.
When election officials tabulated the ranked choice results in August, Peltola was able to maintain her lead as 30% of Begich supporters selected the Democrat as their second choice.
Peltola ran on a platform of representing all of Alaska and adhered to a strong “pro-fish” message, with the mantra of “fish, family and freedom.” She also gained a number of endorsements, including Young’s family.
Palin has largely railed against the state’s new ranked choice voting system and promoted her prominent profile as something that could benefit Alaska. The former governor earned the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.
Begich, like Palin, ran on the premise that a Republican can do more good than a Democrat in Alaska’s congressional seat. His campaign pushed for fighting against inflation and excessive government spending, and would focus on Alaska’s economic opportunities and resource development.
Both Republicans have urged voters to “rank the red,” though they promoted themselves as the best first choice and the other second.