U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka talks with participants Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Alaska Republican Party convention at the Westmark Hotel in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Early election results showed Republican Kelly Tshibaka ahead of incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Tuesday with about 45% of the vote.

In the U.S. House race, Rep. Mary Peltola led her two Republican challengers with about 47% of the vote.