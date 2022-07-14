Kelly Tshibaka said a national ban on abortion would probably get shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court, that campaign ads stating that she wants to limit access to birth control pills are untrue — she is on the pill herself — and that elected leaders need to stop talking about the suicide problem in the military, especially Alaska, and do something about it.
She also criticized President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and touched on what it’s like to run for public office as a woman, election integrity and Donald Trump, probably her most famous supporter, who hosted a rally in Anchorage partially on her behalf last weekend.
What advice has the former president given Tshibaka, a 42-year-old Harvard Law School graduate seeking to defeat Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2002?
“The only thing he ever says to me is win. Just win,” Tshibaka said.
Speaking to a friendly crowd of about 50 people gathered at Seekins Ford Lincoln on Wednesday, she said “It’s time for a change” and promised to work on reviving the economy, protecting jobs, blocking those who would shut down resource development and striving for more affordable housing.
“I think we suffer a little bit from promise trauma in Alaska,” Tshibaka said. A lot of people ask her: “How do we know that you are going to do what you say?”
Tshibaka said she has a six-year plan for what she will do if elected to Congress, and directed people to her campaign website.
Her approach as a senator would be to compromise on preferences but never on principles, she said.
Her resume, which is posted online, shows that Tshibaka has worked mostly for the federal government since 2002. She also worked briefly as the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration after an appointment by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
She nearly took a job with the office of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, she said.
“When he was first elected, I was one of his first hires in his office,” Tshibaka said.
She was unable to accept the position, which she said didn’t pay enough.
One person asked her about her relationship with Sullivan. Tshibaka said she campaigned for him and helped him raise money for his reelection.
“I think we are going to get along well as colleagues,” she said.
She criticized the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying she would have opposed the legislation, which is loaded with Green New Deal policies and social reforms.
“It really is not about infrastructure,” Tshibaka said. “We desperately need new infrastructure in Alaska.”
A wife and mother of five, she cited a humble background — Tshibaka says her parents were once homeless — and described herself as “pro-life.” Better health services for women would reduce the demand for abortion, she said. The high cost of adopting a child also needs to be addressed.
“Nothing has changed in Alaska,” Tshibaka said, referring to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion, granting states authority to regulate it. A woman from the audience shouted, “But it should.”
The comment that sparked the most applause was about resource development. Tshibaka said that no one will ever convince her that people thousands of miles away in Washington D.C. “know better about our lands than we do.”
When asked what it is like to run for public office as a woman, Tshibaka said men get better treatment. Reporters ask questions about her children that are not asked of men in leadership, she said.
On election integrity, Tshibaka said “large voter turnout can overweigh any system glitches.”
Tshibaka is a frontrunner in the Aug. 16 primary in which 18 people, including seven Republicans, are seeking to replace Murkowski. The top four choices will advance to the Nov. 8 election.
The candidate advised her supporters to leave their second, third and fourth choices in the U.S. Senate race blank when they vote on Nov. 8.
Wednesday’s trip was Tshibaka’s sixth campaign stop in Fairbanks in the last four weeks. She also planned to meet with veterans and home school families and to visit the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, she said.