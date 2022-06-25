Attorneys for three Alaska voters have filed a petition with the Alaska Supreme Court over a lower court ruling that effectively keeps candidate Tara Sweeney off the special election ballot for U.S. House.
With the general election less than two months away, attorneys are seeking expedited action by the state’s highest court.
Friday afternoon, the plaintiffs — Sunny Guerin, Elizabeth Asisaun Toovak and Vera Lincoln — filed a notice of appeal through their attorneys.
“The integrity of the ranked-choice voting system will be compromised, and the guarantee of Alaska voters on election day to vote by ranking the top four candidates from the primary election in order of preference will be eviscerated,” wrote the attorneys in their brief to the Supreme Court.
The attorneys are Holly C. Wells, Mara E. Michaletz and Zoe A. Danner.
They are appealing Anchorage Superior Court Judge William Morse’s ruling that involves the special election to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Candidates Sarah Palin, Nick Begich III and Mary Peltola will appear on the statewide ballot, after Al Gross — a fourth candidate — dropped out of the race after the primary.
Under Alaska’s new voting system, approved in 2020, the top four vote-getters in a nonpartisan primary advance to the general election, decided by ranked choice.
Gross withdrew 57 days before the special general election.
The Alaska Division of Elections determined that the date of a candidate’s withdrawal must be at least 64 days prior to the special general election for the fifth-place finisher — who was Sweeney — to be added to the ballot.
Morse agreed with the defendants in the case — Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees state elections, and Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai.
Morse ruled Friday morning that the Alaska Division of Elections acted in accordance with the law when Sweeney, the fifth-place candidate, was excluded from advancing to the general election ballot.
But attorneys for the voters argued that the superior court erred by applying deadlines for the special primary that under law are prescribed for general elections.
In their appeal, the attorneys contend that Alaska voters were harmed by alleged mistakes by elections officials in their interpretation and application of the law.
“The superior court did not properly weigh the substantial harm and voter confusion from the Division’s incorrect interpretation” of the law and violations of related Alaska statutes, the attorneys wrote.
The Department of Law, in a separate brief to the Supreme Court, argued that the superior court “correctly applied” the law by ruling that Gross withdrew too late to be replaced on the ballot by the fifth-place finisher.
“This Court should swiftly affirm the superior court’s ruling, clearing the way for the division to finalize the ballot design for the August 16 combined special general and regular primary election by Tuesday, June 28, at noon,” wrote attorneys for the Department of Law.
In their notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that the Elections Division should have publicly disclosed and provided notice of the 64-day withdrawal deadline and moved up the fifth-place finisher.
They further contended that the superior court ruling failed to recognize that there is no language in current statute delegating authority to the Elections Division director to “enforce” the “candidate withdrawal deadline.”
“The superior court erred in failing to consider the impairment of the constitutional and statutory rights of voters that will result from the division’s improper and inconsistent interpretation of the [law],” the attorneys for the plaintiffs argued in their points of appeal.