Donald Trump fulfilled a highly publicized vow to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election in her home state, where he staged a rally Saturday before thousands of supporters in Anchorage.
“I am here to fulfill my promise to Alaska that I was going to come here to you — you know that — and fulfill my promise,” Trump said at the start of a 90-minute speech at the Alaska Airlines Center.
Trump also offered a string of endorsements for Alaska’s highest political offices, thanked Alaska GOP chairwoman Ann Brown by name, and chastised U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan for backing Murkowski.
Trump has interjected in Alaska Republican Party politics in 2022 with the primary just weeks away on Aug. 16. The general election is Nov. 8.
Trump’s personal appearance in Alaska will test his continuing sway and influence in the Last Frontier — but will his endorsements anoint winners in Alaska’s 2022 elections, where many Republican candidates are challenging other Republicans?
Trump’s comments Saturday underscored his ongoing effort to control the GOP at the state and national level as he gauges a presidential run in 2024.
“You voted for me twice, and I won in a landslide,” Trump said to the audience in Anchorage. “Now I am voting for you.” He urged Alaska’s “MAGA conservatives” to vote for him a third time.
In 2020, Trump won in Fairbanks and the Interior, enabling the candidate to collect Alaska’s three electoral votes. But Trump did not carry the popular vote in Anchorage, the state’s largest city, or in the North Slope Borough.
And while Trump’s rhetoric at the Anchorage rally excited followers, it did not entirely square with history.
In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won Alaska by 10%. His victory represented the closest margin in a presidential race in Alaska since 1992.
Joe Biden received the highest percentage of the popular vote in Alaska for a Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 60 years.
Trump continued Saturday to assert that he was cheated out of a second term as president.
“The election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed,” Trump said to cheers and shouts of “USA.”
Alaska’s top politicians were not present at the rally, but Trump ticked off their names as if they were there.
“We like Mike,” Trump said about Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, seeking a second term in 2022. “I’ve been with him, and he has been with me from the beginning.”
Trump called Murkowski a “two-faced RINO” and focused his address on criticizing her, her family and her record in the U.S. Senate.
“Murkowski has been in the Senate for 21 years. Her father held the seat for 21 years before that. She is a total creature of the Washington swamp,” Trump said.
Murkowski was the only Republican senator voting to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots who is up for re-election in 2022.
Trump attacked Sen. Dan Sullivan — a colonel in the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve and former state attorney general — for disloyalty. Sullivan favors Murkowski’s re-election and has said the two make a good team.
On Saturday, Trump withdrew his backing for Sullivan, even though the senator is not up for re-election.
“He called me up when he was eight points down and then I endorsed him, and he ends up winning his race,” said Trump, crediting his endorsement for Sullivan’s 2020 win.
“How is it that Sullivan does not denounce Lisa Murkowski for what she has done to this party and this state?” Trump asked the crowd.
Yet the issue for voters and the GOP is not so much about the fealty of Alaska politicians to Trump.
The question is whether Trump will sow division within his own party — opening up new opportunities for Democrats, independents and third-party candidates — in a state with a history of voting Republican.