Ballot Measure 1 is still the hot topic as Election Day nears: To constitutional convention or not? Everyone is voicing their opinion on it, but it’s the voters who will have the final say.
And when it comes to voters, you don’t have to worry about staying up late and hitting “refresh” on the Division of Elections’ website. It’s going to be a long night of vote counting.
Here’s what you need to know this week in Alaska politics.
Palmer senator makes last-minute pitch for a constitutional
convention
Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, published a five-minute video — filmed in her living room earlier this week — on YouTube in which she argues in favor of holding a constitutional convention in Alaska.
The state senator says voters are not hearing the whole story from well-funded opponents of a convention, who are spreading fear.
The question of whether to hold a constitutional convention is on the general election ballot on Tuesday.
More than 230 state constitutional conventions have been held in the U.S. successfully, peacefully and without disrupting government and industry, according to Hughes. Constitutional conventions have cooled the political climate in some states, she said.
“Are we really going to believe that the gridlocked Legislature will fix our problems?” she said.
Opponents say a convention is not needed and could lead to extreme ideas being adopted. Hughes pointed out that any changes to the Alaska Constitution will need voter approval.
Convention delegates will be able to put ideas before the voters using a simple majority vote, while the Legislature must meet a two-thirds vote threshold.
You can view the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDThfjcuv6E.
— Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
The gays like Sarah Palin, and Sarah Palin is OK with
the gays
The conservative gay group Log Cabin Republicans have come out for Sarah Palin, and the former governor is OK with it.
“Log Cabin is PROUD to endorse @SarahPalinUSA for Congress!” the group tweeted. “Palin is a trailblazer who paved the way for the America First movement. Her commitment and dedication to Alaska is unparalleled and admirable. Palin will protect individual liberties for all Americans!”
The following day Palin replied, saying “Thank you, @LogCabinGOP” followed by the American flag emoji. The tweet also contained a statement saying she’s honored to have earned the endorsement and that Republicans must unite “so we can reclaim the House majority and start working to get America back on the right track.”
The endorsement caused a ripple among hyper conservatives, namely the evangelical blog Alaska Watchman and Jim Minnery, executive director of Alaska Family Council. Both published pieces on the endorsement and tried to walk a fine line between supporting Palin and admonishing the conservative group that endorsed her.
“For Log Cabin Republicans, ‘individual liberties’ includes gay marriage, LGBTQ adoption and a nationwide ban on so-called underage ‘conversion therapy,’” the Watchman wrote. “This term is often used by LGBTQ activists as a way to outlaw Christian and religious-based therapists from counseling and encouraging youth to accept their biological sex, rather than take hormones and surgeries to appear as the opposite sex.”
The Watchman then bowed to the Republican National Committee’s platform in pointing out the gay Republican group deviated from the party line by being OK with trans people using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.
“This is a direct violation of the Republican National Committee’s resolution to oppose transgender facilities,” the Watchman wrote.
Jin Minnery went one step further, writing in his newsletter that Palin voters must ask themselves if she is “evolving” or playing political games to win the House seat. “On November 8th, Alaskans must take into account the reality that Sarah Palin has enthusiastically aligned herself with an organization that is in direct opposition to Biblical principles on human sexuality and religious liberty matters essential to our freedom.”
That newsletter email blast was followed up exactly 26 minutes later with another Minnery email headlined “Palin Article Clarification — Please Read!” in which he wrote voters still needed to “rank the red” to oust Democrat Mary Peltola because she supports the gay agenda and abortion.
— Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com
Speaking of gay ...
Sarah Palin’s endorsement isn’t the only thing gay about Alaska’s midterm election. LGBTQ publication The Advocate spotlighted four Alaska candidates, all Democrats, as possibly the first out candidates elected to a state seat.
In an article headlined “Meet the Out State Rep Candidates in Alaska and South Dakota,” the magazine profiled four candidates seeking office in the 49th State: Jennie Armstrong, Lyn Franks and Andrew Gray, all of Anchorage, and Ashley Carrick of Fairbanks. The article featured vignettes on the four, with each talking about their goals if elected and what inspired them to run for office. Armstrong identifies as pansexual, Franks as lesbian, Gray is a gay man and Carrick is bisexual.
The article hasn’t registered much attention from voters, the Alaska media or the evangelical blogoshpere. Yet.
— Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com.
You can go to sleep on
election night
The word from officials in election world? Don’t expect fast results on Tuesday.
That’s what came down from Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai, who talked to reporters on Wednesday about the election and election night expectations.
As of Wednesday, 48,000 had cast early or absentee votes, and those won’t be counted until after polls close on Tuesday. Tabulating ranked choice voting ballots will also take time, so there are no sure bets as to knowing who will win seats come election night.
Another problem? Election workers. The division is still having trouble finding enough workers to fill some rural polling places, Fenumiai said.
There is some good news, however. Threats against election workers, like those seen in the Lower 48, have not happened in Alaska, Fenumiai and Meyer said, and voting machines are still running accurately. As an example, the two pointed to the counting of Ballot Measure 2 from 2020, which was the ballot measure that put ranked choice voting into place. A hand count of results for Ballot Measure 2 came up only 24 votes different from a machine-tabulated result that considered all 361,400 votes cast that year.
Meyer said election officials found no significant differences between the hand counts and the automated counts of Dominion voting machines, the boogeyman of election deniers.
— Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com