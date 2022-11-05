Election Day

“I Voted” stickers line a table at the Precinct 4 voting station Oct. 5, 2021, on municipal Election Day in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Ballot Measure 1 is still the hot topic as Election Day nears: To constitutional convention or not? Everyone is voicing their opinion on it, but it’s the voters who will have the final say.

And when it comes to voters, you don’t have to worry about staying up late and hitting “refresh” on the Division of Elections’ website. It’s going to be a long night of vote counting.

