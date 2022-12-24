Sen. Dan Sullivan makes a pitch for Taiwan, the state eyes the app TikTok, and some new appointments are filling vacancies on the state level. Here’s what you need to know in Alaska politics this week.
Sullivan calls attention to Taiwan
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said on Monday the U.S. government needs to focus more on national security and economic interests in Taiwan.
In a speech during Senate floor proceedings, Sullivan said, “I know our eyes are on Ukraine ... but we can’t lose sight of the threat to Taiwan and what is at stake.”
The world’s top contract chip maker produces components for the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 fighter jet in Taiwan, an island about 100 miles off the coast of China.
China has escalated its threats toward Taiwan in recent months by flying military jets into the island’s air space and firing missiles into the ocean in what has been described as military microaggressions. The People’s Republic of China takes the position that “there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The U.S. has threatened military retaliation if China attempts to conquer Taiwan, but Sullivan says more is needed. The senator, a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, called for the U.S. to prepare economic sanctions to deter China from taking military action in Taiwan.
“China is preparing for war,” Sullivan said. Some experts believe the People’s Liberation Army will act in the next four years, he said.
As much as $10 billion in military assistance to Taiwan was authorized in the recently-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
TikTok on government devices
After the U.S. Senate approved a ban, with no objections, of the app TikTok on U.S. government devices earlier this month, the News-Miner asked the press office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy how he feels about TikTok on state devices.
Spokesman Jeff Turner emailed this response: “We are reviewing the risk that TikTok poses to the state. I can confirm for you that the governor’s office and the state departments are not using that app.”
Other states, especially those led by Republicans, have taken action to limit the use of TikTok on government devices.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is based in Beijing.
The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” was introduced in Congress by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, due to national security concerns.
A bill in the U.S. House is pending.
Governor announces new appointments
Laura Stidolph, government affairs manager for GCI, was named the new legislative director for the governor’s office. She starts the job on Jan. 2, 2023.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy also appointed Heidi Hedberg to be Commissioner of the Department of Health.
Hedberg, who will need to be confirmed by the Legislature, had been serving as the director of the Division of Public Health, which broke away and became its own department.
The appointments come as Dunleavy assembles a team for his second term as governor.
“The legislative director’s role during the legislative session can’t be overstated,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Laura has a strong grasp of the legislative process, and over the course of her career, cultivated longstanding relationships with Alaska’s lawmakers and policy leaders. I look forward to many productive sessions with her as my legislative director.”
Stidolph is a former aide to multiple legislators, including Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks. She returns to the Dunleavy administration after serving as deputy legislative director from 2020 to 2021.
Hedberg has been with the state since 2009, serving in various public health capacities.
White House gives shout out to Alaska
senators for help on PFAS bill
President Joe Biden signed a series of bills into law on Tuesday, including the “Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances Act” or the “PFAS Act,” requiring the Department of Homeland Security to create protocols for first responders to exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances from firefighting foam, commonly referred to as PFAS.
Two of the senators he thanked for their leadership on the issue were Alaska Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, both R-Alaska.
The legislation creates an avenue of education for first responders about tools and equipment that do not contain PFAS.
The Department of Homeland Security will establish an online repository detailing tools and best practices to reduce, limit and prevent the release of and exposure to PFASs.
Murkowski laments failure of bill to reduce permitting timelines for natural resource development
The Building American Energy Security Act failed in the U.S. Senate earlier this month, after a 47-47 vote, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, expressed disappointment and called for Congress to prioritize permitting reform.
Sixty votes were required to get the Energy Security Act added as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.
The bill would have streamlined the federal permitting process for energy and natural resource projects, reducing the time it takes to bring projects to fruition.
Projects, such as the Willow Project on the North Slope and the Ambler Road project, have been pending for years and are mired in delays related to environmental concerns.
“While this measure did not go as far as I wanted it to, it would have improved the federal permitting process and helped reduce some of the worst abuses within it,” reads a statement by Murkowski. “That is critical for the nation and especially for Alaska, a resource-producing state where virtually every development project faces an absurd combination of litigation and bureaucratic delay.”