The University of Alaska and the Alaska Travel Industry Association are looking at social media tools like TikTok to attract more students and young professionals to the state.

Dreamstime/TNS

Sen. Dan Sullivan makes a pitch for Taiwan, the state eyes the app TikTok, and some new appointments are filling vacancies on the state level. Here’s what you need to know in Alaska politics this week.

Sullivan calls attention to Taiwan