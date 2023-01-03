Lisa Murkowski sworn in

Lisa Murkowski being sworn in to U.S. Senate.

Photo courtesy of her press office

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was sworn in to a new term of six years on Tuesday, the first day of the 118th Congress, while the U.S. House failed to elect a speaker, delaying Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s oath of office.

Nominees for speaker, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, failed to win the required support from 218 members after three rounds of voting, which were streamed live online.

