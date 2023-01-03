Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was sworn in to a new term of six years on Tuesday, the first day of the 118th Congress, while the U.S. House failed to elect a speaker, delaying Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s oath of office.
Nominees for speaker, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, failed to win the required support from 218 members after three rounds of voting, which were streamed live online.
Jeffries, the House minority leader, drew the most overall votes with support from all 212 House Democrats, including Peltola.
Republicans hold a majority with 222 members in the House, but a group of conservative Republicans thrice blocked House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, who drew only 203 votes in the first two rounds of voting and 202 votes on his third attempt to ascend to one of the most powerful positions in the U.S. government.
The speaker of the House is second in line, after the vice president, in succession to the presidency and acts as chief spokesperson for the majority party, running floor proceedings, appointing committee members and referring bills to committees.
Who is elected speaker impacts what direction the federal government will take.
With the new GOP majority in the House, the chamber is expected to pivot from Democratic priorities, such as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, to Republican priorities, such as investigations of fraud involving Covid-19 funding; the contents of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, the president’s son; and the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, America’s longest war.
McCarthy’s GOP challengers for speaker included Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Questions sent to Peltola’s press office were not answered in time for this story but the Congresswoman announced multiple staffing changes this week, including the departure of Senior Policy Advisor Larry Persily and Interim Communications Director Josh Wilson, who is returning to his home state of Iowa to operate his public relations company.
Persily is a long-time Alaska journalist turned government official.
“Larry was integral in leading the effort to set up the representative’s DC legislative operation,” reads an email from Alex Ortiz, Peltola’s chief of staff. “He came on in an interim basis and was on point for our efforts to secure policy wins during the remainder of Congressman (Don) Young’s term, including securing significant fisheries disaster funding and passing a number of standalone bills. The representative greatly appreciates his service and time in the office.”
Murkowski, who begins her fourth full term, issued a statement about her swearing in.
“Serving Alaska is one of the greatest honors of my life,” the statement reads. “I’m excited and optimistic as we enter a new year and a new Congress, especially coming off our tremendous successes in the one we adjourned earlier today.
“I’m humbled to take the Oath of Office to continue representing the state I love, and ready to get back to work on Alaskans’ behalf. I thank Alaskans for their support and the trust they have placed in me, and will do my absolute best to represent all who live in the 49th state.”
Murkowski marked 20 years in the U.S. Senate on Dec. 20 and is now 15th in Senate seniority, sixth among Senate Republicans.
She will continue to serve as a senior member on the Appropriations, Energy and Natural Resources, and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees. Murkowski is also vice chairwoman of the Indian Affairs Committee, according to a news release.