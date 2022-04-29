A telehealth bill with broad support from Alaska’s medical providers was overwhelmingly adopted in the Alaska House Wednesday.
The telehealth bill gives Alaska’s licensed health care providers the option to provide care via telehealth without an in-person visit as appropriate. The bill also ensures Medicaid reimbursement for medical services delivered via telehealth.
House Bill 265 passed on a vote of 38-1. A companion bill is under consideration in the Senate.
Overall, the bill makes permanent several special provisions allowed during the Covid-19 outbreak when patients were discouraged from making visits to their doctors’ offices.
The bill also allows for follow-up telehealth care with an out-of-state specialist after an in-person exam.
“House Bill 265 removes red tape and barriers to high-quality health care delivered via telehealth in Alaska,” said Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, a sponsor of the bill.
The bill has several co-sponsors, including Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks.
Sponholz said that telehealth in Alaska reduced unnecessary travel for care in 2021 and saved a net of 23% in Medicaid costs.
“Extending these flexibilities for telehealth will continue to benefit Alaskans and allow the state to spend fewer Medicaid dollars without compromising care,” Sponholz said.
Health care groups supporting the bill include the Alaska State Medical Association, the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association and the Alaska Native Health Board, among other organizations.