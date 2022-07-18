After an Alaska Supreme Court decision kept Tara Sweeney off the special election ballot to finish Rep. Don Young’s term, she is not about to end her quest for Alaska’s only House seat in Congress.
Sweeney is now focused on the regular primary for the next two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, which starts in January.
“I am still running in this race and realize it is a long and winding road,” Sweeney said last week at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics in Fairbanks.
The regular primary election is Aug. 16 — the same day as the special general election to determine who will finish the final few months of Young’s term in 2022.
Speaking last week outside the Big Dipper arena, Sweeney said she understands firsthand the unique issues that Alaska’s new voting system poses.
“We’re participating in a new voting structure that has presented a number of challenges,” Sweeney said.
In Alaska’s special primary that just ended, third-place finisher Al Gross withdrew. But the Alaska Division of Elections did not advance Sweeney, who was the fifth-place finisher. Alaska’s highest court upheld the decision.
Sweeney, a Republican, is not about to end her effort to fill the House seat that Young, a Republican, held for nearly 50 years until his unexpected death in March 2021.
Now she is campaigning to advance in the regular House primary race for a two-year term that starts in January 2023. “I believe I am the most qualified of the candidates,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney has a point, even though the race includes former Gov. Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker.
Sweeney highlighted her own background working in Alaska government and in the nation’s Capital that includes high-level positions.
An Inupiaq businesswoman, Sweeney served from 2018-2021 as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior. She was the first Alaska Native and second woman confirmed in that position.
“Sweeney previously was executive vice president of external affairs at the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. She also served as international chair for the Arctic Economic Council.
“My experience includes two decades walking the halls of Congress and doing advocacy representing Alaska and alongside Alaskans,” Sweeney said. “I do not see that any of my opponents have done the same advocacy work year after year. I understand how laws are made, how to participate effectively and how to work across party lines.”
A total of 22 candidates are competing in the regular primary race for U.S. House. Former Gov. Sarah Palin, businessman Nick Begich III and Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker, are among them.
In Congress, there are work horses who undertake initiatives and policies that benefit their states. Sweeney’s background indicates she would fall in that category. There also are the show horses who use their celebrity to influence, make headlines and sway opinion.
Emphasis on economy
Sweeney said her focus would be on “putting Alaska first” with an emphasis on improving the economy. Sweeney said that she believes Alaska leaders need to examine “the different opportunities that may contribute to Alaska’s future and a robust economy.”
A supporter of the natural resource economy, Sweeney said that leaders also need to look at innovative ways to diversify and expand the economic base. The state needs to optimize investment opportunities through “policymaking and the power of the pen,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney, for example, sees potential for cloud computing and data storage centers in Alaska, as the state taps federal funds through the Infrastructure and Investment Act to improve conductivity. Alaska has the advantages of space, a cold environment, and the potential for inexpensive power from wind, hydro and other renewable sources.
In greater Fairbanks, Sweeney underscored the importance of small businesses and the military to the local and regional economies. “Those sectors need to be involved in policy conversations and decision-making. Alaska is the keystone to America’s national security,” Sweeney said. “A healthy economy includes all of those factors.”