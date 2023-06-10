The three members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation offered a variety of reactions to Friday’s indictment of President Donald Trump.
While Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, offered comments in defense of the former president, Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said they are reserving judgment until the legal process advances.
“You cannot take lightly charges of indictment against a former president. It’s not just something where somebody says, ‘Hey, let’s give Trump a bad day.’ That doesn’t happen. So I have to take it seriously,” Murkowski said.
All three said they had not read the indictment, only media accounts explaining what it contains.
All three members of the delegation spoke during a change of command ceremony in Juneau for the Coast Guard district that oversees Alaska.
“You’ve got my statement and that’s what I’m sticking with,” Sullivan said.
The statement accused Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of “shoving our country into dangerous territory that is eroding trust in critical institutions of our government.”
The statement also pointed to instances when Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandled classified material. Neither concealed that material, as Trump is accused of doing, and none of the material dealt with military or nuclear secrets, as the documents seized from Trump’s possession do.
Biden and Clinton both turned over the material to federal authorities when asked, and neither was charged with a crime.
Sullivan declined to say if, as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he is troubled by allegations that the president improperly handled and shared nuclear secrets.
“I just saw the news on the indictment, and supposedly it includes the Espionage Act, and I don’t understand the implications, so I’m sticking with my statement as this unfolds more,” he said.
Murkowski said she is reserving judgment, but had opinions about the charges. “When you look at a series of 37 charges here, it would appear to me that they are serious. So they cannot be casually dismissed. We have to look very critically at this,” she said. “It ought not matter who you are — whether you are a former president, whether you are an intelligence analyst that kept classified documents — these are serious matters and no one can pretend that they have the ability to look the other way on the law. So we’ll see where these steps in this process go next.”
Murkowski said she does not believe that the charges are related to the fact that Trump is a Republican and the Department of Justice is controlled by a Democratic administration.
Asked what she would tell those who claim the FBI is corrupt, she said, “then the question that I have to them is: ‘You show me that you have additional information and proof that would lead to that.’”
Murkowski has been a notable Republican critic of the former president but said she will assume his innocence until he’s proven guilty, as she would with anyone else accused of a crime.
“That’s what we do in this country. There is a process that must go forward, and I must be fair,” she said.
Trump is a leading candidate to be next year’s Republican nominee for president, and Murkowski predicted that “it’s going to be an interesting election.”
When asked whether she will seek the candidacy, she said, “I’m quite happy in the state of Alaska, and no thank you.”
“Elections are never easy, but I think it’s going to be a real battle within the Republican Party to determine where the party goes in this country,” Murkowski predicted, noting the candidacy of former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
“I think you’ve got some very, very, very good candidates that are willing to stand up and push back against the character failings — and perhaps more than character failings, ethical failings and perhaps criminal activities of a former president,” she said.
Peltola, the lone Democrat in Alaska’s Congressional delegation, was reserved in her opinion.
“I’m a strong believer in our judiciary and the process that takes place,” she said. “And I have every confidence that this will go through the process in the right way. Coming from the legislative side (of the federal government), I need to stay in my lane.”
Peltola acknowledged a developing divide among Republicans in the House, triggered by a vote on gas stoves, when asked whether the indictment could affect relations within Congress. “I don’t know if it could get worse, but this may push it into an even worse direction. Things seem to only be getting worse,” she said.
